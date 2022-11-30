Greenscreens.ai Partners with Text Locate to Enhance Bidding Strategy and Improve Carrier Response Rate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TextLocate, a solution that simplifies visibility with location requests, 2-way chat, and image capture, and Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the truckload spot market, announced today their integration partnership which provides the functionality to send bid requests in bulk straight to a carrier's mobile device.

This integration intends to enhance carrier communication and bidding strategies for 3PLs and brokerages by decreasing the time to send bid requests. At just a touch of a button, a text message is sent to the carrier followed by a link containing the bid request information. Once submitted, bids are automatically displayed within Greenscreens.ai's dashboard.

"This new feature is a representation of Greenscreen's mission to help customers win more business, more profitably. With this new feature, our customers can easily connect with their carrier partners in a way that is both convenient and efficient for both parties," said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Greenscreens.ai. "In seconds, Greenscreens users are now able to send bid requests right to a carrier's phone, decreasing time-to-quote while increasing win rates."

Using unassisted artificial intelligence powered by advanced machine learning techniques, Greenscreens.ai provides a cutting-edge pricing solution to allow brokerages and 3PLs to analyze billions of transactional data points in seconds. The end result is getting customer and carrier sales reps focused on revenue-generating activities like establishing new client relationships, quoting more customers, and efficiently covering more loads.

"Our technology was created to make communication and visibility as seamless as possible. Our integration with Greenscreens.ai is living proof of that," said Ryan Founder and CEO of Text Locate.

TextLocate's mission is to reduce the frustration of making those painful location updates and communication with partner carriers by automating the process. Through its unique dashboard and full enhanced API, you can send a one-time location request to your partner carrier's driver via text message. TextLocate also offers two-way text conversation with the driver on their mobile device and image capture for documents and photos.

About TextLocate

TextLocate is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It was founded in 2021 by logistics technology executive Ryan Rogers as the solution to freight location tracking and communication for brokers, partner carriers, and shippers. Rogers, a Chattanooga native, has formerly held executive positions with Amazon.com and Chattanooga transportation companies U.S. Xpress and Covenant Logistics. For more information about TextLocate or to sign up for a free account, visit www.textlocate.com.

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help grow and protect margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and an organization's own historical data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to their individual buying and selling behavior. To learn more, visit: www.greenscreens.ai

