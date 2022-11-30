M.C. Dean launches new Modular Mission Critical™ brand and website

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After fifteen years of investing in modular delivery, M.C. Dean has rebranded its modular product line from ModularMEP™ to Modular Mission Critical™ to better represent the company's expertise and industries it serves.

M.C. Dean, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.C. Dean, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Modular Mission Critical™ more accurately reflects the full suite of products and services delivered by M.C. Dean, which includes power, communications, security, life safety, mechanical, and automation systems for mission critical environments.

"This new brand name differentiates us in the marketplace and defines our primary focus on complex work for critical environments where customer demands for speed to market, quality, and 24x7 performance are paramount," said Bill Dean, M.C. Dean chief executive officer.

A new website is now live at modularmissioncritical.com, with details about M.C. Dean's industry experience, focus on safety and quality, use of lean manufacturing, and the state-of-the-art technology and equipment that make modular construction successful.

"This new website is a great resource for educating our clients and partners about the breadth of our expertise, the benefits of modular delivery, and our proven processes that enable us to deliver thousands of modules successfully each year," added Mike Keatley, M.C. Dean senior vice president for Engineering & Construction.

Beyond the company's engineering and manufacturing prowess, M.C. Dean has certified riggers and logistics crews as well as a fleet of trucks to ensure safe transportation and installation of its modular solutions.

The Modular Mission Critical™ name will also be used for the manufacturing facility located in Ruther Glen, Virginia, which has plans for continued expansion.

Modular Mission Critical™ is a product line designed and manufactured by M.C. Dean to enable customers to rapidly deploy power, communications, security, life safety, mechanical, and automation systems, regardless of size and complexity.

M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence®. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation's most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company's capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 5,100 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.

Media Contacts: Regine de la Cruz

Phone: (202) 430-1389

Email: regine.delacruz@mcdean.com

Cheryl Cox

Phone: (804) 512-6326

Email: cheryl.cox@mcdean.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.C. Dean, Inc.