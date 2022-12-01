Easy Ice Acquires Trusted Midwestern Company Polar Ice Systems, Expanding Availability of Their Trail-blazing Subscription

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice , the only national provider of full-service ice machine subscription solutions, has acquired Polar Ice Systems, an ice machine leasing and service company that has operated out of DeMotte, IN since 1969. This latest acquisition rounds out a year of major national growth for Easy Ice, which already boasts 16 branch locations around the country.

"We are extremely excited to continue our expansion in the Chicago area. The acquisition of Polar Ice Systems supports our goal of enhancing our customer density, along with adding another branch location and service facility in a major market," said Easy Ice CAO Darren Boruff. "We will continue to supply our growing customer base with cutting-edge technology, customer support systems, and industry-leading ice machine service. We look forward to delivering an uninterrupted, high-quality customer experience through this transition and beyond."

During their 53 years in business, Polar Ice Systems grew their presence beyond Indiana into Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They have met their customers' needs through ice machine leasing, sales, and service across multiple industries. Company president Tim Birkett said of Polar's company slogan: "Ice Systems the Midwest Relies On is more than just a slogan to us, but rather a way of life." That commitment to dependability for their customers made Polar Ice Systems an ideal Easy Ice acquisition.

Since its inception in 2009, Easy Ice has achieved notable expansion through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions achieved through the intentional pursuit of ice machine leasing companies with similar standards of excellence, culture, and organizational directives. This alignment ensures both operational continuity and a consistent customer experience for the staff and customers of companies like Polar Ice Systems during the transition period.

Easy Ice has increased its number of ice machines under management to over 30,000 units across 47 states. Other business developments in 2022 include the acquisition of Biltmore Refrigeration in Chicago, IL and Hutto Refrigeration in Charleston, SC; a state-of-the-art refurbishment facility in Lenexa, KS; and multiple executive-level hires. With aggressive growth targets and funds designated for future purchases, additional acquisitions should be expected in 2023.

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to over 30,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com .

