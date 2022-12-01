Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to Present 'Ocean Transformation' Plans at CES 2023

Present sustainable ocean transformation vision on its second participation in CES

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group, the world's largest shipbuilding and heavy industries conglomerate, announced that it will participate in the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition CES 2023 to present the company's vision on transforming ocean for a sustainable future. CES 2023 is held in Las Vegas between January 5 and 8 next year, marking the company's second participation in the annual trade show.

At CES 2023, HHI Group plans to present its 'Ocean Transformation' strategies that aim to fundamentally change the way ocean can be utilized and exploring the infinite potential of the marine ecosystem. Sized at 595-square-meter, HHI Group's booth at CES 2023 is divided into four pillars. Themes of the pillars include:

Ocean Mobility: It will show a safer and more economical future ship based on unmanned and remote digital solutions. Using large replicas that model future ships, energy-saving technologies and eco-friendly low-carbon fuel propelling technologies will be displayed and the company's blueprint for future ships will also be presented.

OceanWise : It plans to unveil a marine data platform to optimize global maritime transport networks, such as a smart ship solution that combines all marine data from ships, shipping companies, and ports to provide optimal routes.

Ocean Life: Expanding marine leisure experiences beyond autonomous navigation, it introduces solutions that expand living space to the sea through technology that enhances safety and convenience.

Ocean Energy: It shows the vision of a sustainable energy ecosystem ranging from marine energy production, transportation, and utilization based on technologies such as marine floater and next-generation energy propulsion technologies of HHI Group.

"For sustainable future growth, it is necessary to realize the infinite potential of the ocean, a valuable resource of mankind," said a representative of HHI Group. "By participating in CES 2023, we will open a new era based on the company's 50 years of industry expertise and our advanced innovation."

Meanwhile, five subsidiaries of HHI Group including Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and Hyundai Electric won nine awards at CES 2023 Innovation Awards.

About Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group is the world's largest shipbuilding and heavy industries conglomerate. HHI Group started as a shipbuilder in 1972 in a small fishing village in Ulsan, the southeast of South Korea. With acquisitions and expansions into related sectors, it completed its shift to a holding company structure by launching Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings in March 2018. On the foundation of solid leadership in the shipbuilding industry, it is now progressing to become the most innovative solution provider in the heavy industry and energy sectors, ranging from shipbuilding and offshore engineering to the refinery, petrochemical, and smart energy management businesses. The market capitalization of the HHI Group's eight listed subsidiaries reached USD 22 billion as of November 16, 2022.

