IAC to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Christopher Halpin, Chief Financial Officer of IAC, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. PT. Both a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available to the public in the IR section of IAC's website at https://ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations.

