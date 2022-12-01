Theralink® Technologies Accepted to Present Two Posters at the Upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Presented findings highlight the unique insights that Theralink's Assay generates to advance breast cancer research and care

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies (OTC: THER) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company with a novel quantitative protein and phosphoprotein-based assay for breast cancer, today announced the acceptance of two poster presentations evaluating the potential use and utility of its novel RPPA (Reverse Phase Protein Array) technology at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2022.

Mick Ruxin M.D., CEO of Theralink Technologies stated, "We are so pleased to have multiple poster presentations accepted at SABCS this year. During our presentations we will highlight the potential of our innovative RPPA-based technology for clinical molecular profiling of breast cancer patients. With the excitement around advancements in treatment options for patients with HER2 Low metastatic breast cancer, it is important as ever to have clarity on HER2 status. The Theralink Assay for Advanced Breast Cancer can provide additional levels of quantified clarity for patients who need it the most."

Additional details on the upcoming posters and corresponding abstracts are shown below. Full text of the abstracts are available on the SABCS website here.

Spotlight Poster Presentation:

Title: 'Novel Quantitative HER2 Assay for Determining Dynamic HER2 Expression in the HER2 INC 0 "Ultra Low" Setting: Implications for Precision Therapy in HER2- Breast Cancer.'

Session Title: HER2 Low: A Sperate Entity? Special Session – Hall 3

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 9:45 – 11:00 am CT

Poster Presentation:

Title: 'Impact of the Theralink CLIA Protein/Phosphoprotein Assay on Treatment Selection in Routine Clinical Practice: a Prospective Observational Study in Advance Breast Cancer.'

Program Number: P4-07-51

Session Title: Poster Session #4 – Hall 1

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022

Time: 7:00 – 8:15 am CT

The Theralink management team welcomes the opportunity to meet with you in-person in San Antonio at SABCS 2022. Please email info@theralink.com if you would like to arrange for a private meeting with Theralink representatives.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. In addition to the Company's first assay for advanced breast cancer, Theralink is actively working on a second assay that is planned to be pan-tumor for solid tumors across multiple tumor types such as ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, liver, head and neck, colorectal, lung, prostate, among others. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

