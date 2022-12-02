InventHelp Inventors Develop Phone Accessory for Marijuana Smokers (MBQ-237)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to grind and store marijuana," said one of two inventors, from Wappingers Falls, N.Y., "so we invented the GRIND & GO. Our design also enables you to maintain a secure grip on your smartphone."

The patent-pending invention provides a dual-purpose accessory for individuals who smoke marijuana. In doing so, it offers an easier way to grip a smartphone. It also ensures that a marijuana grinder is readily available and it enables the user to store ground marijuana and cannabis. The invention features a compact and discreet design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke marijuana. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

