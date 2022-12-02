Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 9x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist TIERNEY SUTTON on Saturday January 14 at 7 P.M.

9x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist TIERNEY SUTTON has received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Jazz Vocal Album" for every project she has released in the last decade. Tickets for TIERNEY SUTTON at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 7 P.M., as well as the current list of 2022 & 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 9x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist TIERNEY SUTTON on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 7 P.M. Known for her impeccable voice and imaginative treatments of The Great American Songbook, Tierney Sutton is heralded for her abilities as both a jazz storyteller and her ability to use her voice as an instrument.

"Sutton's vocal chops and her phrasing are impeccable"

"A serious jazz artist who takes the whole enterprise to another level."

— NEW YORK TIMES

"Sutton's vocal chops and her phrasing are impeccable."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"As demonstrated by her critically acclaimed discography, the vocalist Tierney Sutton has become a preeminent figure..."

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

Sutton's 14 recordings as leader have addressed themes such as materialism ("Desire" in 2009), the pursuit of happiness ("On The Other Side" in 2007), as well as paying tribute to the music of Bill Evans ("Blue In Green" in 2002), Frank Sinatra ("Dancing In The Dark" in 2004), and pop icon Sting ("The Sting Variations" in 2016). Her 2013 Joni Mitchell tribute album, "After Blue" featured keyboardist Larry Goldings, drummer Peter Erskine, jazz vocal legend Al Jarreau, and NEA Jazz Master flautist Hubert Laws.

In recent years, Sutton has headlined at The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and Jazz at Lincoln Center. She can also be heard on film and television soundtracks including that of the Academy Award-Nominated film The Cooler as well as on television commercials (BMW, Green Giant, Yoplait Yogurt, Coke).

In May 2016, Sutton was approached by legendary Director Clint Eastwood. The original score to his box-office smash, Sully, was created by Tierney Sutton Band pianist, Christian Jacob, The Tierney Sutton Band and Clint Eastwood. The end-title song "Flying Home" features music by Eastwood and lyrics by Tierney Sutton and JB Eckl. It is performed by Tierney Sutton and The Tierney Sutton Band.

Sutton's most recent GRAMMY® Award Nomination ("Best Jazz Vocal Album") is for her 2019 album "Screenplay." The album spans the first century of American film music with an ambitious 19-track collection of songs in five parts. The arrangements and Sutton's readings of the songs are pure Tierney Sutton Band at the height of its powers, subtly illuminating and revolutionizing each classic, as well as introducing a few lesser-known gems. "With 'ScreenPlay' this long-running group adopts and adapts material from the silver screen, creating high art that's spellbinding and eminently listenable," stated Downbeat Magazine in their album review.

TIERNEY SUTTON Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for TIERNEY SUTTON at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, as well as the current list of 2022 & 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/.

