Sunbird Messaging Announces Beta App, Brings iMessage and Unified Messaging to Android Users

Sunbird is a new messaging app that gives Android users a fully featured iMessage and the ability to unify the world's most popular messaging apps in one app inbox.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbird Messaging app has launched its closed beta community. The app is the first and only fully featured "iMessage for Android" app that only requires your Android phone. (No personal server, Apple device, or desktop software is required.)

With Sunbird, there are no more green bubbles. Users get security (encryption), internet messaging, full-quality media, iMessage group chats, reactions/tap backs, live-typing, and read receipts, with plans to add new features regularly.

Android users can join the "early bird" list to be the first to receive an invitation to access the Sunbird beta user group. Sunbird will roll out invitations in phases to join the closed beta user group beginning in late 2022.

Sunbird offers an authentic unified messaging experience. The beta launch will include the ability to communicate securely with iMessage, SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger—with more message app types added over the coming months.

"We've solved 14 years of communications challenges associated with Android messaging," states Danny Mizrahi, CEO, and Founder of Sunbird Messaging. "By inventing new technology that gives Android users iMessage on Android, one can enjoy the most popular functions and features uniting the top messaging apps that people use every day. One inbox for all your messages." Mizrahi adds.

The Sunbird messaging servers never store user or personal data, ensuring a safe, secure, and private messaging experience. All message types, except for traditional SMS, are end-to-end encrypted at all times. Two-factor authentication is fully supported.

Android users can join the early bird invitation list at sunbirdapp.com . The product development roadmap is also shared there, including timelines of future releases and updates to the app: Telegram, RCS, Instagram Direct Messaging, Slack, Signal, Discord, and many more.

"Another benefit to the Sunbird app is it helps to solve bullying issues that have historically come from the green and blue chat bubbles," says Mizrahi. "A January 2022 WSJ article headline included ...Teens Dread the Green Text Bubble. With the Sunbird app, we want to help end this issue among teens and adults," Mizrahi adds.

About Sunbird Messaging

Founded in 2022, Sunbird Messaging is the first and only iMessage Android & web app that allows users to unify the world's most popular messaging apps into one app inbox, including iMessage, SMS/MMS, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. (No desktop software/server is required, only an Android phone. ) More message app types, such as Telegram, Signal, RCS, Instagram Messenger, Slack, Line, and Discord, will be included in future updates. Sunbird Messaging servers never store user messages, ensuring safety, security, and privacy. Join the waitlist at Sunbirdapp.com . Follow @Sunbirdapp on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn, and @SunbirdMessaging on Facebook.

