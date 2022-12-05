ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2022

Compared to November 2019, passenger traffic increased by 38.8% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for November 2022 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, 25.2% above the levels reported in November 2019.

Compared to November 2019, passenger traffic increased by 38.8% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and Puerto Rico by 11.2%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia and Mexico was mainly driven by international traffic and in Puerto Rico by domestic traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods November 1 through November 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

















November

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Mexico 2,785,277 2,929,728 3,457,464 18.0 24.1

31,047,972 25,866,853 35,660,489 37.9 14.9 Domestic Traffic 1,411,282 1,443,172 1,726,132 19.6 22.3

15,196,225 13,517,014 16,840,076 24.6 10.8 International Traffic 1,373,995 1,486,556 1,731,332 16.5 26.0

15,851,747 12,349,839 18,820,413 52.4 18.7 San Juan, Puerto Rico 779,725 833,268 866,718 4.0 11.2

8,510,537 8,762,283 9,313,546 6.3 9.4 Domestic Traffic 700,055 772,164 788,702 2.1 12.7

7,610,322 8,283,897 8,496,512 2.6 11.6 International Traffic 79,670 61,104 78,016 27.7 (2.1)

900,215 478,386 817,034 70.8 (9.2) Colombia 1,036,353 1,169,245 1,438,553 23.0 38.8

10,880,944 9,227,477 14,946,330 62.0 37.4 Domestic Traffic 890,063 997,056 1,181,889 18.5 32.8

9,234,603 7,878,717 12,448,210 58.0 34.8 International Traffic 146,290 172,189 256,664 49.1 75.4

1,646,341 1,348,760 2,498,120 85.2 51.7 Total Traffic 4,601,355 4,932,241 5,762,735 16.8 25.2

50,439,453 43,856,613 59,920,365 36.6 18.8 Domestic Traffic 3,001,400 3,212,392 3,696,723 15.1 23.2

32,041,150 29,679,628 37,784,798 27.3 17.9 International Traffic 1,599,955 1,719,849 2,066,012 20.1 29.1

18,398,303 14,176,985 22,135,567 56.1 20.3

Mexico Passenger Traffic















November

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,411,282 1,443,172 1,726,132 19.6 22.3

15,196,225 13,517,014 16,840,076 24.6 10.8 CUN Cancun 747,872 829,239 968,149 16.8 29.5

8,210,113 8,210,706 9,655,376 17.6 17.6 CZM Cozumel 13,014 16,888 14,289 (15.4) 9.8

171,901 155,750 162,949 4.6 (5.2) HUX Huatulco 54,347 72,987 73,036 0.1 34.4

687,270 577,008 800,265 38.7 16.4 MID Merida 228,865 204,157 284,758 39.5 24.4

2,333,286 1,659,990 2,509,760 51.2 7.6 MTT Minatitlan 10,794 7,703 8,891 15.4 (17.6)

128,282 83,720 91,641 9.5 (28.6) OAX Oaxaca 106,675 81,234 113,412 39.6 6.3

943,203 701,196 990,361 41.2 5.0 TAP Tapachula 33,995 39,828 45,173 13.4 32.9

333,974 365,430 440,795 20.6 32.0 VER Veracruz 117,949 99,717 111,555 11.9 (5.4)

1,278,965 916,808 1,122,212 22.4 (12.3) VSA Villahermosa 97,771 91,419 106,869 16.9 9.3

1,109,231 846,406 1,066,717 26.0 (3.8) International Traffic 1,373,995 1,486,556 1,731,332 16.5 26.0

15,851,747 12,349,839 18,820,413 52.4 18.7 CUN Cancun 1,293,394 1,399,489 1,626,692 16.2 25.8

14,976,125 11,603,123 17,752,996 53.0 18.5 CZM Cozumel 22,817 33,960 39,473 16.2 73.0

324,159 315,292 440,122 39.6 35.8 HUX Huatulco 13,839 6,458 10,619 64.4 (23.3)

123,441 26,879 77,153 187.0 (37.5) MID Merida 20,688 17,439 25,614 46.9 23.8

192,481 170,518 242,265 42.1 25.9 MTT Minatitlan 502 411 502 22.1 -

6,930 5,334 10,603 98.8 53.0 OAX Oaxaca 15,131 16,782 18,738 11.7 23.8

134,417 111,022 175,859 58.4 30.8 TAP Tapachula 875 1,197 984 (17.8) 12.5

11,807 13,856 12,528 (9.6) 6.1 VER Veracruz 4,978 6,572 6,731 2.4 35.2

62,705 72,363 84,395 16.6 34.6 VSA Villahermosa 1,771 4,248 1,979 (53.4) 11.7

19,682 31,452 24,492 (22.1) 24.4 Traffic Total Mexico 2,785,277 2,929,728 3,457,464 18.0 24.1

31,047,972 25,866,853 35,660,489 37.9 14.9 CUN Cancun 2,041,266 2,228,728 2,594,841 16.4 27.1

23,186,238 19,813,829 27,408,372 38.3 18.2 CZM Cozumel 35,831 50,848 53,762 5.7 50.0

496,060 471,042 603,071 28.0 21.6 HUX Huatulco 68,186 79,445 83,655 5.3 22.7

810,711 603,887 877,418 45.3 8.2 MID Merida 249,553 221,596 310,372 40.1 24.4

2,525,767 1,830,508 2,752,025 50.3 9.0 MTT Minatitlan 11,296 8,114 9,393 15.8 (16.8)

135,212 89,054 102,244 14.8 (24.4) OAX Oaxaca 121,806 98,016 132,150 34.8 8.5

1,077,620 812,218 1,166,220 43.6 8.2 TAP Tapachula 34,870 41,025 46,157 12.5 32.4

345,781 379,286 453,323 19.5 31.1 VER Veracruz 122,927 106,289 118,286 11.3 (3.8)

1,341,670 989,171 1,206,607 22.0 (10.1) VSA Villahermosa 99,542 95,667 108,848 13.8 9.3

1,128,913 877,858 1,091,209 24.3 (3.3)

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















November

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 SJU Total 779,725 833,268 866,718 4.0 11.2

8,510,537 8,762,283 9,313,546 6.3 9.4 Domestic Traffic 700,055 772,164 788,702 2.1 12.7

7,610,322 8,283,897 8,496,512 2.6 11.6 International Traffic 79,670 61,104 78,016 27.7 (2.1)

900,215 478,386 817,034 70.8 (9.2)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan























November

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019



Year to date

% Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 890,063 997,056 1,181,889 18.5 32.8

9,234,603 7,878,717 12,448,210 58.0 34.8 MDE Rionegro 644,583 723,200 894,868 23.7 38.8

6,691,814 5,518,045 9,235,208 67.4 38.0 EOH Medellin 92,789 98,619 103,606 5.1 11.7

991,247 896,079 1,148,281 28.1 15.8 MTR Monteria 94,506 118,276 129,087 9.1 36.6

918,948 960,661 1,428,480 48.7 55.4 APO Carepa 20,589 22,598 20,521 (9.2) (0.3)

205,410 198,475 242,723 22.3 18.2 UIB Quibdo 32,701 29,582 32,553 10.0 (0.5)

345,805 269,362 340,620 26.5 (1.5) CZU Corozal 4,895 4,781 1,254 (73.8) (74.4)

81,379 36,095 52,898 46.6 (35.0) International Traffic 146,290 172,189 256,664 49.1 75.4

1,646,341 1,348,760 2,498,120 85.2 51.7 MDE Rionegro 146,290 172,189 256,664 49.1 75.4

1,646,341 1,348,760 2,498,120 85.2 51.7 EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 1,036,353 1,169,245 1,438,553 23.0 38.8

10,880,944 9,227,477 14,946,330 62.0 37.4 MDE Rionegro 790,873 895,389 1,151,532 28.6 45.6

8,338,155 6,866,805 11,733,328 70.9 40.7 EOH Medellin 92789 98,619 103,606 5.1 11.7

991,247 896,079 1,148,281 28.1 15.8 MTR Monteria 94,506 118,276 129,087 9.1 36.6

918,948 960,661 1,428,480 48.7 55.4 APO Carepa 20,589 22,598 20,521 (9.2) (0.3)

205,410 198,475 242,723 22.3 18.2 UIB Quibdo 32,701 29,582 32,553 10.0 (0.5)

345,805 269,362 340,620 26.5 (1.5) CZU Corozal 4,895 4,781 1,254 (73.8) (74.4)

81,379 36,095 52,898 46.6 (35.0)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

