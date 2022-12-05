Greg Field, CEO of Lasso, Named to MM+M's 40 Under 40 List

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MM+M has announced its fourth class of 40 Under 40 honorees. The program shines a light on the young marketers whose leadership, strategic thinking and digital facility have contributed to the industry's continued growth at a challenging time for the healthcare business as a whole. This year, Greg Field, CEO of Lasso, an IQVIA business, was named to the list for his contributions to the healthcare communications industry.

The 40 Under 40 list includes individuals who hail from a range of employers, from pharma and biotech companies and agencies to device manufacturers, analytics firms and health media. At those organizations, the honorees hold a range of essential account, strategy and creative positions. With the world of medical marketing continuing to evolve in the digital era, these individuals inspire confidence that the industry is in good hands for the years ahead.

"Among the many reasons the medical marketing business continues to thrive is the abundance of top-flight talent in its ranks. Other verticals are jealous, frankly," said MM+M editor-in-chief Larry Dobrow. "Of course, that makes the 40 Under 40 selection process a challenge – but it's one that we embrace. It's a privilege to celebrate the individuals set to lead the business for years to come."

"I'm honored to be spotlighted in this incredible list of healthcare leaders, among so many of our partners and clients," said Greg Field, CEO at Lasso. "I'm proud of the milestones we've accomplished at Lasso and the Operating System we've built to drive innovation in healthcare communications. This industry provides the amazing opportunity to improve lives and for us, this means powering exceptional brand experiences so our clients can achieve better health outcomes for their audiences."

This year's 40 Under 40 honorees hail from a range of the industry's biggest and most well-respected organizations, including GoodRx, Real Chemistry, Janssen, Klick Health & GSK.

The 2023 MM+M 40 Under 40 class will be celebrated at a dinner to be held at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on February 16. For more information about MM+M's 40 Under 40 program, visit www.mmm40under40.com.

About Lasso

Lasso, an IQVIA business, is the world's first and only omnichannel healthcare marketing and analytics platform that allows you to plan, activate, and measure your HCP and patient-focused campaigns across programmatic, social, email, and connected TV — all in one place. Lasso has offices in New York, NY, and Austin, TX. Visit us at lassoplatform.io to learn more.

