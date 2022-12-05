Riley Decker Companies Signs UC Basketball Player, David DeJulius, for NIL Opportunity

CINCINNATI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Decker Companies today announced they have signed a NIL agreement with David DeJulius, a University of Cincinnati basketball player. David is from Detroit, Michigan and transferred from Michigan where he played the 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020 seasons with the Wolverines. Now with his strong connection to Cincinnati, he is a perfect brand ambassador for the local markets where the RDC brands have a strong presence.

David has had a strong basketball career starting at East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit where he was tabbed a finalist for the state's Mr. Basketball award and named a two-time Class A First Team selection by the Associated Press. He went on to play at the University of Michigan for 2 seasons. He transferred to the University of Cincinnati in 2020. David is impactful off the court as well, doing a multitude of activities to help inner city kids in both Cincinnati as well as his hometown, Detroit. He also gives 100% of the money from his jersey sales back to those kids.

"Couldn't be more excited to have David representing the Riley Decker Companies' brands. I have been fortunate to get to know David over the past 2 years. He embodies our core pillars of effort-accountability and results. He shows great charisma on and off the court and is also a great role model to the youth in our community and back home in Michigan as well as anyone aspiring to be a student-athlete. We are excited to support David throughout the 2022 - 2023 season along with his continued successes later in life!" said Kyle Decker, CEO and Co-founder of RDC.

Riley Decker Companies was quick to partake in the NIL opportunity with student-athletes, as the organization is led by a former college athlete, Kyle Decker, who is passionate about the opportunities for student-athletes. He experienced firsthand the challenges that come with being dedicated to school, athletics, and managing financials. David is the 2nd NIL Athlete Partnership RDC has secured this year. The NIL athletes partnered with Riley Decker Companies will assist in attracting internal talent to the Riley Decker Companies from their respective college campuses, as well as assist in client and business development relationship building, among other initiatives.

Riley Decker Companies is a family of staffing brands servicing the light industrial, skilled trades, and healthcare staffing segments. The company, made up of The Job Center Staffing , MOR Talent Solutions , and Galaxy Healthcare , has been recognized regionally and nationally for their sustained growth and employee engagement. Their mission is to change lives through the power of employment and employed over 23,000 associates in 2021. Learn more at rileydecker.com .

