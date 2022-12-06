ALUMOBILITY WELCOMES SPEIRA AS NEWEST MEMBER

New Leadership Team Announced

ZURICH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumobility, a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum with automakers, announces Speira, a global aluminum rolling and recycling company, has joined the organization. Speira will be one of three full members, joining founding aluminum producers Constellium and Novelis.

Alumobility General Assembly 2022 (PRNewswire)

Speira is a global aluminum rolling and recycling company with seven manufacturing facilities and one R&D center. Committed to growth and innovation, Speira has locations in Germany and Norway, including Alunorf, a joint venture that features the world's largest aluminum rolling mill and its Grevenbroich location is touted as the world's largest aluminum finishing mill. Speira employs approximately 5,000 people and has sales offices throughout the world.

Also broadening and strengthening Alumobility's expertise is the addition of new associate member the fischer group, a leader in aluminum hot forming innovation, which provides new freedom in the design of lightweight, yet strong automotive components.

"As a leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, Speira prioritizes sustainability and innovation, making it a good match for Alumobility, which is committed to educating the automotive industry on the benefits of aluminum for creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles," said Thomas Rudlaff, Managing Director of Alumobility. "We are pleased to welcome Speira and the fischer group, who will further enhance our organization and the value we bring to automakers."

"We are enthusiastic about joining Alumobility, to drive and optimize the use of aluminum in vehicles, for a lighter, more sustainable future mobility," commented Speira CEO Einar Glomnes. "We see this engagement as an important step for supporting our ambitions toward low-carbon mobility."

Alumobility's New Leadership:

The association also announced new board members and committee chairs, who will begin their two-year terms immediately.

Board Members

President: Ludovic Piquier , SVP, Manufacturing Excellence and CTO, Constellium

Vice President: Jamie Zinser , VP, Global Automotive, Novelis

Secretary General: Mario Greco , Director, Strategy, Global Automotive, Novelis

Treasurer: Lionel Gerber , Segment Manager - Heat Exchangers & New Markets, Automotive, Constellium

Board Member at large: Pascal Wagner , SVP BU Automotive & Managing Director, Speira

Association Chairs

Communications Chair: Natalia Freeman , Manager, Corporate Communications, Novelis

Technical Chair: Andreas Afseth , Technical Director, Constellium

Sustainability Chair: Alison Conroy , Director, Global Sustainability, Novelis

Leadership

Managing Director: Thomas Rudlaff

Technical Director: Mark White

The former President and Vice President, Pierre Labat and Jack Clark, respectively, will serve as advisors for 3-4 months to assist in the transition.

About Alumobility

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Working with global automakers, Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

(PRNewsfoto/Alumobility) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alumobility