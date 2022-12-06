CHILDHOOD ARTHRITIS AND RHEUMATOLOGY RESEARCH ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES MATHIEU NELESSEN AS NEW CEO  

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance, also known as CARRA, announced the appointment of Mathieu Nelessen as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 9, 2023.

The CARRA Board of Directors unanimously approved the recommendation of Mr. Nelessen by a CARRA CEO search task force, which led a three-month nationwide search.

Mr. Nelessen assumes the CARRA CEO post following a decade of leadership positions with the American Red Cross, rising from New Jersey Regional CEO through a succession of increased responsibilities with the American Red Cross national organization, recently as Vice President of Business Strategy and Planning, Biomedical Services. He previously led the American Diabetes Association's New Jersey Chapter as its Executive Director.

"We welcome Mathieu to the country's foremost network of pediatric rheumatologists," said CARRA President Robert Colbert, MD, PhD. "CARRA intently focuses on our mission to turn the corner on childhood rheumatic diseases. Mathieu's clear leadership skills and outstanding track record with prominent, science-based health advocacy non-profits bodes well for pursuing CARRA's vision to advance treatments toward cures for juvenile idiopathic arthritis and related diseases," Dr. Colbert added.

"I'm honored and thrilled to take up the helm of CARRA," said Mr. Nelessen. "With the organization's solid strategic plan already in place to support the research that the nation's leading pediatric rheumatologists and their programs generate, it's an exciting time. I feel the hope and promise of better days ahead for children and adolescents and their families," Mr. Nelessen said.

Mr. Nelessen will replace CARRA's Interim CEO Larry Hausner, who was contracted for 2022 to guide CARRA through its transition of all the organization's operations from an association management company to independent management, a process that concludes in December.

About Childhood-onset Rheumatic Diseases

Childhood-onset rheumatic diseases include different types of arthritis and other rheumatic and inflammatory diseases that develop in children and teens. These conditions are estimated to affect nearly 300,000 kids and teens in the United States (source: Arthritis Foundation).

About Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA)

Formed in 2002, CARRA's mission is to conduct collaborative research to prevent, treat, and cure pediatric rheumatic diseases. CARRA is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization. For more information, please visit https://carragroup.org/ .

