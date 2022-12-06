InventHelp Inventor Develops an Incense Trash Can (HAD-204)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a newly designed is a bathroom accessory that would be used to get rid of toilet paper" said inventor from Miami, FL "I got tired of emptying the bathroom trash can every day and the smell it would leave behind."

INCENSE TRASH CAN, patent-pending, would eliminate the hassle of emptying the garbage within the bathroom on a daily basis. This would improve sanitary conditions in any bathroom and would help to keep the bathroom smelling clean and fresh. This system would be practical, convenient, durable, eco-friendly, easy to use, and affordable priced. Product comes in a variety of shapes and size to make bathroom décor.

