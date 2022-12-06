King & Spalding Adds Carla Christofferson as Business Litigation and Trial Partner in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that Carla Christofferson has joined the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group as a partner in its Los Angeles office.

Christofferson has extensive trial experience and has handled a broad range of complex business litigation over the course of her career, including commercial disputes, consumer class actions, Proposition 65, and litigation involving unfair trade practices, natural resources and environmental contamination.

"Carla is an established and highly successful trial lawyer and business litigator with a strong reputation," said Andy Bayman, leader of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "In addition to bringing a diverse perspective from both in-house and private practice leadership roles, Carla is a natural leader and mentor who will provide a lot of entrepreneurial energy to our team as we continue building on our preeminent trial brand, in California and nationally."

Prior to joining King & Spalding, Christofferson served in several in-house legal roles, including as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of international engineering and construction company AECOM, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of DXC Technologies, and General Counsel of healthcare startup PayRx. Before her in-house positions, Christofferson was a partner at Los Angeles-founded O'Melveny & Myers, where she was managing partner of the Los Angeles office. She also was co-owner of the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks from 2006 to 2014 and is a founding board member of global entertainment company 101 Studios.

Christofferson earned her undergraduate degree from the University of North Dakota and her J.D. from Yale Law School.

"When contemplating my return to private practice, I focused on two things I really wanted out of my law firm home – a solid full-service platform with a lot of potential and a strong collegial culture. King & Spalding has those qualities, which I believe are part of the special sauce that brings outstanding service to clients," said Christofferson. "I've missed actively litigating and trying cases and am very excited about getting back into the courtroom with my new King & Spalding colleagues."

