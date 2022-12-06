Let Your Heart be Light(weight) this Holiday Season with Tips from Purina Tidy Cats® and Kate Walsh

Tidy Cats Lightweight is teaming up with actress Kate Walsh to share holiday tips with fellow cat lovers

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every holiday season, cat owners have a to-do list stacked high, from figuring out feline-friendly ways to decorate, to keeping their home "tidy" and cat-hair free for guests, to finding the perfect gifts for everyone on their list. This year, Tidy Cats Lightweight Litter and actress Kate Walsh are coming together to help "lighten the holiday load" with some helpful tips and tricks for cat owners.

"My cat Pablo turned 18 this year, and after nearly two decades of holidays together, we've gotten pretty good at finding ways to celebrate that work for both of us (his way usually involves treats)," said Walsh. "These are some easy tricks for making sure my season stays festive while Pablo stays happy and healthy."

Holiday Hosting

Even if your cat is the king of the castle, when expecting holiday guests, it often becomes necessary to "de-catify" your main living spaces. Vacuum floors and frequently-used furniture and clean all the pet toys, blankets, and beds to ensure that the only cat hair at the party is attached to your furry friend.

Your cat's litter box space should be guest ready, too. Keep the litterbox in a quiet room where your cat won't be disturbed and can easily escape any over-the-top merriment. When it comes to litter, keep odors at bay and clean-up easy with Tidy Cats Lightweight Litter, which is 99.9 percent dust free and features continuous odor control, plus a clean linen scent. It's also easy to carry, pour and store so you can keep your cat happy and your home … tidy … all year long.

If you're turning a normally cat-friendly room into a guest room, ensure the areas remain cat free with pet gates or closed doors, and provide fresh linens, blankets, and extra towels to give guests a clean and comfortable space. You can also throw in a few extra items – a scented candle, fresh flowers, a basket of snacks – to make them feel at home.

Speaking of baskets, stay organized this December by having the right storage on-hand. A variety of wicker baskets in different sizes can provide a sturdy and stylish option to store your cat's favorite items. When anticipating company, you can quickly stash away clutter and ensure that your floors and hallways are clear for guests to roam about freely (and as a bonus, you'll never lose your cat's favorite toys).

Cat-Friendly Decorating

Decorating for the holidays can present a challenge for cat owners – how do you bring out the holiday cheer in a way that's festive but also feline-friendly? When it comes to decorating the tree, place any breakable materials and ornaments up high so they're less likely to be batted down and broken by curious paws. And while the smell of fresh pine might sound nice, an artificial tree with a sturdy base may work best for a variety of reasons. In addition to helping you avoid any unnecessary cat baths if your cat gets into the tree, you won't have to worry about them drinking water from the base, which is toxic for cats.

The same goes for the rest of your greenery. Believe it or not, many plants that we use to spruce up our homes for the holidays – poinsettias, holly and mistletoe – are all poisonous for pets who might nibble their leaves. For a festive feel that's cat-safe, try a holiday cactus or autumn olive instead.

Holiday Shopping for Your Feline Friend

Crossing holiday gifts off your shopping list shouldn't just be for the humans in your life. Give your cat the purr-fect gift this holiday season that will keep them both mentally stimulated and entertained (and will help save your furniture) like a puzzle feeder for their favorite treats or a fancy new cat scratcher. For animal-loving friends and family, consider donating to a local shelter in their name. It's a gift you can feel good about and the support can go a long way in helping animals in need.

