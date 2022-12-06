Microland Announces Partnership with Dynatrace for Observability as a Service

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation leader, announced a partnership with Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) in which the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform will become a core component of Microland's Intelligeni™ AutomatedOps platform for assisted and augmented IT operations to maintain reliable Quality of Service (QoS) across the enterprise infrastructure estate.

Intelligeni™ AutomatedOps is an AI-powered Operations as Code (OaC) platform that combines deep observability, AIOps, hyper-automation and application security to help enterprises achieve order of magnitude improvements in the resilience, reliability, and efficiency of their digital infrastructure. The Dynatrace platform provides AI-powered observability, delivering precise answers and intelligent automation for hybrid and multicloud environments. This strategic agreement will leverage mutual synergies to deliver unparalleled observability across full-stack enterprise digital application and infrastructure environments.

The announcement comes on the heels of Microland advancing to a Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. Microland is committed to delivering observability and hyper-automation capabilities on the ServiceNow Platform® that are derived from established Microland IPs, including Intelligeni™ , Microbots, and SmartInsights.

Underscoring the significance of the partnership, Satish Sukumar, Senior Vice President, and Global Head – Platforms, Microland, said, "Our strategic partnership with Dynatrace provides an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage combined strengths in digital innovation to deliver full-stack, AI-powered observability and improved performance to enterprise customers. Microland's Observability-as-a-Service offering will enable enterprise customers to reap maximum value from their Dynatrace investments and unlock greater value from their enterprise infrastructure investments."

Michael Allen, VP Worldwide Partners, Dynatrace, said, "This is a valuable partnership for us. We are thrilled to integrate the Dynatrace platform as a core component in the Microland Observability-as-a-Service strategy. Dynatrace delivers precise answers and intelligent automation from the enormous amount of data generated by hybrid and multicloud environments. This capability, combined with Microland services and expertise, will help our joint customers to scale their digital transformation initiatives successfully."

About Microland

Microland's commitment to 'Making Digital Happen' allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to NextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

