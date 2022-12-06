Omni Bridgeway expands in France with new Paris operations, welcomes Leon Ioannou

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway is pleased to announce the company's expansion and permanent operations in France, welcoming Leon Ioannou as Investment Manager and Senior Legal Counsel. Based in Paris, Leon will focus on supporting clients and lawyers with non-recourse financing and recovery solutions for legal disputes both in France and internationally.

Omni Bridgeway has been successfully funding and supporting clients with legal proceedings in France for over 30 years

Leon brings extensive legal, financial, and international arbitration expertise across jurisdictions from his career in-house and with leading law firms, most recently as the general in-house legal counsel for the European operations of an international medical device company where he steered the resolution of the company's European disputes and litigation. Prior to that, Leon practiced as a lawyer resolving international disputes at White & Case LLP, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Leon's has advised clients in international arbitration (both common- and civil-law governed) across industry sectors including energy (nuclear, oil and gas), construction, utilities, telecommunications, pharmaceutical, banking and finance, and professional service industries. Leon has conducted proceedings under most of the world's major arbitral institutional rules as well as ad hoc proceedings under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Rules.

In Paris, Leon will work closely with the full EMEA team including French trained lawyer, Nevena Ivanova, Investment Manager, Senior Legal Counsel who joined Omni Bridgeway in 2020. Prior to Omni Bridgeway, Nevena gained over a decade of experience in a French boutique law firm where she specialised in fraud, insolvency, asset recovery and international private law litigation. She has deep experience in the enforcement of EU and non-EU judgments and arbitral awards, and regarding the ex-parte authorisations and challenge of various asset attachments, including real estate.

"Omni Bridgeway has been successfully funding and supporting clients with legal proceedings in France for more than 30 years, including litigation, arbitration, and judgment enforcement proceedings," notes Raymond van Hulst, Executive Director, MD and CIO for EMEA. "We are very pleased to deepen our commitment to our clients in France with Leon joining us in Paris. Leon's excellent track record is based on his deep international arbitration experience and business perspective, gained in leading law firm and corporate in-house roles across various jurisdictions. He is very well positioned to advise law firms, companies, and individuals in France and across borders regarding dispute funding, legal risk management and specialist recovery solutions."

Leon Ioannou commented, "I am extremely happy to join Omni Bridgeway, the most respected legal finance provider in the industry with the most experienced team. As international disputes become more complex and require novel financing and legal solutions, we are well-equipped to help our clients manage risk, and provide both legal and financial support. This includes advising and supporting law firms and companies whether they are large established corporations, or small and emerging businesses who operate in our local market."

