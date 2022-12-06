Sentra Appoints Ambassador Dan Gillerman to Advisory Board

Veteran Israeli Diplomat and Business Leader Will Provide Strategic Guidance for Data Security Company

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra, a data security company, today announced that Dan Gillerman, Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations, has joined its advisory board. Gillerman, who is currently chairman of Blackstone Israel, will bring extensive expertise to the company as it scales to meet enterprises' growing needs for innovative data security technologies.

"We are honored to have Dan join our advisory board," said Asaf Kochan, co-founder and president of Sentra. "His counsel and guidance in international business and innovation will be critical to our overall growth, and further bolster our position as a transformative data security platform."

Since 2013, Gillerman has been a senior adviser to Blackstone in Israel and a member of the board of Azrieli Group. He is also chairman and CEO of Gillerman Global Ltd., a global strategic consulting firm. During his business career, Gillerman served as the CEO of several Israeli companies in the technology, chemical and agricultural sectors. He also served as a member of the board of the First International Bank of Israel, the boards of Bank Leumi and the Central Bank of Israel.

"The amount of cloud-native data that enterprises need to protect will only continue to expand, and having the right technology in place will be critical to safeguarding the most sensitive assets," said Dan Gillerman. "With its experienced team of entrepreneurs and veteran leaders, Sentra is poised to become the leading solution for enterprises seeking to securely leverage the scalability and speed of cloud computing, and I am proud to be working with the company to help it scale to the next level."

Sentra's advisory board also includes Jason Chan, former vice president of information security at Netflix, and Dean Sysman, CEO and co-founder of Axonius.

Sentra is a data security platform that helps organizations discover and remediate the top data security risks in their public cloud. Sentra automatically detects if sensitive data is vulnerable due to misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication or other security issues. The company was founded in 2021 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has raised $23 million in seed funding to date. The company is now co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv.

