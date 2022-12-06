Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Pennsylvania Through Exclusive Partnership with Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa to meet patients at two Trulieve branded dispensaries on December 12;

Pop-up launch events held at select Trulieve branded dispensaries statewide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve Branded Pennsylvania retail locations starting Monday, December 12, 2022. This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products will be available statewide in all Trulieve Branded Pennsylvania retail locations starting Monday, December 12, 2022. (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the product launch on 12/12, a date designated as " Wiz Khalifa Day " by the Pittsburgh City Council, Wiz Khalifa will be on site at the Trulieve Pittsburgh-Squirrel Hill and Trulieve Washington locations to meet with medical marijuana patients.

Trulieve will also be hosting pop-up events on 12/12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., where customers will have a chance to receive Khalifa Kush branded swag and educational materials at the following dispensaries:

Trulieve Coatesville – 1951 E Lincoln Hwy.

Trulieve of Cranberry Township – 20269 Route 19

Trulieve Harrisburg – 2500-2504 North 6th St.

Trulieve of Johnstown – 339 Main St.

Trulieve Philadelphia – 300 Packer Ave.

Trulieve Pittsburgh – 200 Federal St.

Trulieve Pittsburgh-Squirrel Hill – 5600 Forward Ave.

Trulieve Reading-5 th Avenue – 201 Lancaster Ave.

Trulieve Washington – 200 Adios Dr., Suite 20

"It's super cool to be able to sell KK legally in Pittsburgh and because they know it's Wiz's, it's going to be bomb, of course it's gonna drive the city and the state crazy," said Wiz Khalifa. "Trulieve is the perfect partner for us because of its commitment to providing the highest quality products and best possible patient experiences."

Khalifa Kush products are also available in Trulieve owned and operated locations in Florida and Arizona and will soon be available in Maryland.

"Trulieve is excited to expand our partnership with the iconic Wiz Khalifa as an exclusive partner to curate and promote his unique product line exclusively in his home state of Pennsylvania," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As an artist, he has such a strong vision of how he wants to express himself. Together, we've created a line of products that offer best-in-class medical marijuana to Pennsylvania patients and represent the passion and creativity for which Wiz Khalifa is known."

Trulieve patients across Pennsylvania have access to a selection of premium whole flower products and a wide selection of vapes, tinctures, topicals, and ingestibles. In-house brands available in Pennsylvania include Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Moxie, Muse, PurePenn and R.O.

Trulieve operates dispensaries located in the following communities around the state: Camp Hill, Coatesville, Cranberry Township, Devon, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Reading, Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York and Zelienople.

To find a location or to learn how to become a registered patient, visit Trulieve.com, follow us on Instagram at trulieve_pa or connect with Trulieve PA on Facebook.

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015 by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The company has achieved continued growth and success by focusing on high quality and highly sought-after products in legalized cannabis markets. The Khalifa Kush brand offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, powered by proprietary genetics. Khalifa Kush is available in select markets including California, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Michigan, Arizona, and Utah. Learn more about our upcoming launches, and shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.