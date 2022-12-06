Vyopta Supports Microsoft Teams Voice Solutions

Vyopta's Microsoft Teams voice support includes Microsoft Teams Phone, Direct Routing and Operator Connect

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today announced it fully supports Microsoft Teams' voice services including Phone Plans, Direct Routing, and Operator Connect. With a unified view across the entire UC technology stack, Vyopta helps to manage performance not only for Microsoft Teams, but also across compatible endpoints, on-premises and cloud video interop (CVI) platforms, session border controllers (SBCs), and other UCaaS and UC technologies in the environment.

"For Microsoft Teams rollouts, Vyopta's multi-vendor and multi-technology approach helps maintain visibility into usage, adoption, performance, and quality throughout a migration, helping transition users faster and more effectively," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta."By gathering multiple perspectives on quality from different elements within the digital collaboration experience, Vyopta provides a richer environment for identifying, troubleshooting, diagnosing, resolving and preventing issues."

Vyopta's Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) platform provides advanced reporting of tech adoption, utilization, and the quality of users' experience to maximize employee productivity and engagement, including customer engagement. Vyopta's voice monitoring and analytics include:

Monitoring trunks within your network and to your PSTN provider

Saving hours of troubleshooting with intelligent CDRs And CMRs

Full understanding of phone availability by site, geographic location, and departments

Visibility of all voice and video call legs in one place and investigate past calls

Deep insights on capacity, usage, and adoption of voice specific environments

Vyopta ensures the best experience for Microsoft Teams by providing single-pane-of-glass and multi-vendor UC environments that are purpose-built for collaboration. The platform's tools proactively identify issues for quick troubleshooting and offer comprehensive experience monitoring for calls and meetings. In addition, it provides visibility into systemic issues and insights across hybrid work modes.

With easy report generation and sharing, business leaders and IT teams can make intelligent data-driven decisions in operations, spend/ROI, user experience, and employee productivity. Vyopta's analytics track how users are engaging so that users can be guided and educated to make the most of the virtual collaboration technologies they are using.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights platforms have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

