Wolters Kluwer Launches New Plan Design Summary Tool on ftwilliam.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of the Plan Design Summary (PDS) for ftwilliam.com. The new tool enables retirement service plan providers to track the plan installation process and deliver recommendations to plan sponsors during installation via ftwPortal Pro, a portal that provides users with secure, two-way access to plan documents, forms, and other data.

The Plan Design Summary features a detailed tracking log designed to help management stay informed during various steps of the plan installation process. Seamlessly integrated with ftwilliam.com's plan document software checklist, the Plan Design Summary will populate the plan parameters and minimize data entry errors during document preparation via ftwPortal Pro for quick, secure communication with clients. The tool's global and plan level dashboards will enable customers to view all plans and relevant data points to meet their client's evolving needs. Customers will have the ability to create unlimited plan design templates based on their service model and available plan designs.

"Having developed this tool based on customer feedback, the Plan Design Summary is designed to simplify the complex installation process, which involves many parties and several stages," said Holly Roussel-Godfrey, Senior Technology Project & Program Manager for Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com. "Our user-friendly tool contains several features, including notification manager and document change tracking, which will help our users increase efficiency, mitigate errors, and reduce costs."

ftwilliam.com is a leading provider of software and services to retirement plan service providers. Providing modern, cloud-based employee benefits software, ftwilliam.com's offerings include retirement plan documents, government forms, compliance testing, and reporting and distribution tracking.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

