Curaleaf's Grassroots Brand and Ganjier Announce First-of-its-Kind Cannabis Education Partnership

Pilot Program for Passionate Team Members and Partners Solidifies Curaleaf's Dedication to Advancing the Cannabis Movement

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), today announced a first-of-its-kind cannabis education partnership for its Grassroots brand with Ganjier, the Cannabis Sommelier Certification Program.

Similar to the Sommelier's role in the wine industry, the Ganjier is trained in the art, science and appreciation of cannabis craft, consumption, and connoisseurship, possessing a multidisciplinary knowledge and astute professionalism serving to raise the standard of excellence throughout the cannabis industry. Following the overwhelming response to Ganjier's third year of record enrollments, the 2023 edition of this groundbreaking cannabis sommelier certification will feature the first-ever partnership for cannabis education and training session by one of the largest, leading teams in the cannabis industry today.

Founded in Chicago, Illinois in 2014, Grassroots was originally created to perfect the art and science of cannabis cultivation – making the Curaleaf team members working on the brand ideal candidates for Ganjier training. Meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to cannabis cultivation, are core components of the Grassroots brand and Curaleaf company culture, and that tradition continues with today's announcement of the new partnership with Ganjier.

"Analogous to the wine Sommelier, beer Cicerone or cigar Catador, the Ganjier is a trained and certified master of cannabis products, cannabis assessment, and cannabis service," said Derek Gilman, Managing Director of Ganjier. "By training people like Grassroots' team members and partners to understand cannabis products more deeply, they become true leaders and advocates for quality within the modern cannabis industry."

"We're proud of each and every team member embarking on this one-of-a-kind training program supporting our mission to serve, advance and respect the cannabis movement," said Curaleaf Chief People Officer Tyneeha Rivers. "Cannabis education is paramount for all of us at Curaleaf and this pilot program takes cannabis professionalism to the highest level."

The Grassroots and Ganjier partnership is officially underway, with 100 leadership-nominated Team Members across all Curaleaf departments, along with external partners, chosen due to their passion and dedication to cannabis education. An additional 79 participants, including Curaleaf's Executive Roundtable Participants and other Curaleaf Corporate Social Responsibility "Rooted in Good" partners, will receive access to online cannabis curriculum as part of Green Flower's new Social Equity in Cannabis program. The majority of participants have enrolled via online-only curriculum – built, led, and taught by the renowned Ganjier council. Every participant received a welcome kit, which included a strain journal, as well as a terpene palate training kit and jewelers' loupe. Regular group study sessions are underway to align the cohort on the self-paced online curriculum.

Expanding upon this first-of-its-kind training initiative in the commercial regulated cannabis industry, a select few Grassroots members will also get the opportunity to experience the complete Certified Ganjier Journey, starting with the online curriculum, alongside the rest of their participating Team Members, and then transitioning to expert-led, in-person instruction during the Grassroots exclusive training session conducted at the expansive 243-acre Ganjier wilderness campus in Humboldt, California.

Ultimately, the goal is to certify as many participants from that live training session as possible to support the program's ultimate objective: embracing and incorporating the highest standards in craft cannabis quality and production, while elevating, facilitating and perpetuating the in-house knowledge, assessment skills and acumen necessary to confidently produce the best cannabis available in any of the markets where Grassroots operates, both today and in the future.

Curaleaf's Grassroots products are now available in seven states including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, North Dakota and Pennsylvania. For more information about the brand, visit www.grassrootscannabis.com.

For more information on Ganjier's Cannabis Sommelier Certification Program, please visit: www.ganjier.com.

About Ganjier

In the tradition of the wine sommelier, cigar aficionado, or master chocolatier, Ganjier is a first-of-its-kind, rigorous, multi-tiered cannabis sommelier certification created and taught by the most respected names in the field with the intent of producing an entirely new class of cannabis professional - the Ganjier.

About Grassroots

Founded in 2014, the Grassroots brand is dedicated to growing and processing the highest quality cannabis products while serving, advancing and respecting the cannabis movement. Grassroots first planted its roots in Chicago with the goal of perfecting the art and science of cannabis cultivation through the creation of exclusive genetics and unique strains. The brand was acquired by Curaleaf in 2020, and the products are now available in seven states including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, North Dakota and Pennsylvania. For more information on product availability, visit www.grassrootscannabis.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs nearly 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

