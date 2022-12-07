Diners Have Spoken: OpenTable Announces the Top 100 Restaurants for 2022

OpenTable's Top 100 reveals fan favorites as year-end data shows a new vigor for dining out
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, restaurants became much more than just a place to grab a meal – but instead, the perfect backdrop for socializing, a way to connect with the local community and an escape from too much time spent at home. OpenTable is revealing diners' most beloved spots to do just that via the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022, curated for diners, by diners, from over 13 million reviews.1
The list comes as OpenTable data for 2022 shows diners are willing to spend on memorable dining experiences: restaurant meals priced $50+ per person saw the largest increase in diners (+8%) compared to 2019. This especially rings true for the holiday season: OpenTable's Q4 Diners Survey2 reveals 49% want to celebrate with a high-end pre-fixe, 43% are planning or considering hosting a private party at a restaurant this year, and 30% are interested in buying tickets to an exclusive dining event.
"Despite challenging macro economic factors, we're seeing a renewed vigor for dining out – diners are spending more on meals and going out during the weekday more frequently too," said John Tsou, VP of Marketing at OpenTable. "If you need ideas for great dining experiences now or in the new year, start with this year's Top 100 list, based entirely on verified diner reviews."
OpenTable data from the year reveals diners are seeking more opportunities to get together over a meal, more captivating dining experiences and more 'treat yourself' moments.
Compared to last year, weekday dining saw a major boost in seated diners, with the biggest increase on Mondays (+27%) and Tuesdays (+26%). Diners are also dining out earlier, too: compared to pre-pandemic, dining between 4:00 – 4:59 p.m. saw the largest increase at 27% – suggesting diners are eager to get a head start on their evenings.3
2022 also saw new culinary curiosity, with cuisines more interactive or communal in nature all seeing a lift compared to pre-pandemic: seated dining at Korean, Hibachi and Brazilian Steakhouses up 50%, 50% and 49%, respectively. Another trending cuisine reveals mindful and sustainable dining is still top of mind for diners: Vegetarian cuisine saw a 60% spike in diners compared to pre-pandemic 2019.4
OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022, culled from over 13 million verified reviews, meaning only those who book via OpenTable and dine can leave reviews, represents diner's most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast. Featuring 47 cities across 21 states, the list arms diners with the perfect tool to plan holiday and year-end celebrations, and beyond.
This year, California dominates the list with 21 restaurants across Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, and more. Illinois is runner up with 17 restaurants, all of which are in Chicago – the city with the largest number of restaurants on this year's Top 100 list. Next up: Florida and Nevada are tied at 10 restaurants each – in Florida, cities with Top 100 restaurants include Naples, Tampa, Bal Harbour, Fort Lauderdale and more, and in Nevada – all 10 are located in Las Vegas.
The Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):
- 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago – Chicago, IL
- Abe & Louie's – Boston, MA
- Al Biernat's Oak Lawn – Dallas, Texas
- Alla Vita – Chicago, IL
- Amalfi Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV
- Atlantic Fish – Boston, MA
- Bacari Silver Lake – Los Angeles, CA
- Baldamar – Roseville, MN
- Bavel – Los Angeles, CA
- Beauty & Essex – Las Vegas, NV
- Bestia – Los Angeles, CA
- Bistro Don Giovanni – Napa, CA
- Bistro Jeanty – Yountville, CA
- Born & Raised – San Diego, CA
- Café Ba-Ba-Reeba – Chicago, IL
- Campiello – Naples, FL
- Cesarina – San Diego
- Coastal Fish Company – Memphis, TN
- Connors Steak & Seafood – Sarasota, FL
- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Tampa, FL
- Delmonico Steakhouse – Las Vegas, NV
- Dominick's Steakhouse – Scottsdale, AZ
- Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – Longboat, Key, FL
- Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, NV
- Ema – Chicago, IL
- Estiatorio Milos Midtown – New York, NY
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona del Mar, CA
- Filomena Ristorante – Washington, DC
- Fixins Soul Kitchen – Los Angeles, CA
- Fleetwood's On Front St. – Lahaina, HI
- Gallaghers Steakhouse Manhattan – New York, NY
- Geronimo – Santa Fe, NM
- Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles, CA
- Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas, NV
- Gracias Madre West Hollywood – Los Angeles, CA
- Green Valley Grill – Greensboro, NC
- GW Fins – New Orleans, LA
- Hazelwood – Bloomington, MN
- Hell's Kitchen Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV
- Herb & Wood – San Diego, CA
- House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, CA
- Javier's Restaurant – Las Vegas, NV
- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab - Las Vegas, NV
- Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, CA
- La Mar Cebicheria Peruana – San Francisco, CA
- Laurel Hardware – Los Angeles, CA
- Le Colonial – Chicago, IL
- Le Diplomate – Washington, DC
- Louie Bossi Ristorante – Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Makoto – Bal Harbour, FL
- Mala Ocean Tavern – Lahaina, HI
- Mama's Fish House – Paia, HI
- Mariposa – Sedona, AZ
- Merriman's – Kamuela, HI
- Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles, CA
- Nobu Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV
- Ocean 44 – Scottsdale, AZ
- Ocean Prime – Tampa, FL
- Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, DC
- Olio e Più – New York, NY
- Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA
- Parc – Philadelphia, PA
- Pepp & Dolores – Cincinnati, OH
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille – Grapevine, TX
- Quality Italian – New York, NY
- Quality Meats – New York, NY
- Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista, FL
- RED O Taste of Mexico – Newport Beach, CA
- RH Rooftop Restaurant – New York, NY
- Rose Mary – Chicago, IL
- Scales – Portland, OR
- Shaw's Crab House & Oyster Bar – Chicago, IL
- Siena Tavern – Chicago, IL
- Sixty Vines – Nashville, TN
- St. Anselm – Washington, DC
- St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, IN
- Steak 44 – Phoenix, AZ
- Steak 48 – Charlotte, NC
- Summer House – Santa Monica, CA
- Takato Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Talula's Garden – Philadelphia, PA
- TAO Asian Bistro – Las Vegas, NV
- The Cake Bake Shop – Carmel, IN
- The Dearborn – Chicago, IL
- The Gage – Chicago, IL
- The Hampton Social – Nashville, TN
- The Henry – Phoenix, AZ
- The Love – Philadelphia, PA
- The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, GA
- The Pink Door – Seattle, WA
- The Plantation House Restaurant – Lahaina, HI
- The Smith – Chicago, IL
- Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar – Waikiki, HI
- Tony's Di Napoli Midtown – New York, NY
- Uchi Austin – Austin, TX
- Uchiko Austin – Austin, TX
- Ulele – Tampa, FL
- Water Grill South Coast Plaza – Costa Mesa, CA
- Ysabel – West Hollywood, CA
- Zaytinya – Washington, DC
The Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022 can be found here.
1 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2022 Methodology
OpenTable's list of the Top 100 Restaurants for 2022 in the U.S. is generated from diner reviews collected between October 1, 2021 and and September 30, 2022. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the overall score.
2 OpenTable Survey Methodology
OpenTable surveyed over 20,000 diners in the U.S. and Canada on the OpenTable network between September 26, 2022 and October 3, 2022.
3OpenTable Data Methodology
**OpenTable looked at seated diners from online, phone, and walk-in reservations from January 1 – October 31, 2022 and compared it to the same range in 2021 and 2019.
4OpenTable Data Methodology
OpenTable looked at seated diners from online, phone, and walk-in reservations by cuisine from January 1 – October 31, 2022 and compared it to the same range in 2021 and 2019. Cuisines reflected had a minimum of 100K diners in 2019
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), connects more than 1 billion people with restaurants every year, helping power hospitality at more than 50,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues across the globe. With software that drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, OpenTable enables restaurants to run their most successful business yet.
