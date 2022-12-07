GreenPower Announces Enhanced Collaboration with Gemilang International and Order for Right-Hand Drive All-Electric Trucks and Vans

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced an enhanced partnership with Gemilang International Limited ("GML") to collaborate, develop and market right-hand drive heavy-duty class 4 trucks and vans using GreenPower's EV Star Cargo and EV Star Cab and Chassis to meet the demand of fleet customers across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

"We have already delivered a right-hand drive EV Star Cab and Chassis to GML and will be delivering additional EV Star Cab and Chassis and EV Star Cargos ordered by GML," said GreenPower CEO and Chairman Fraser Atkinson. "As the world continues to transition to electric commercial vehicles, our enhanced partnership with GML enables GreenPower to be working from a position of strength with ready-now solutions to deliver to our customers in key global markets."

GML has more than 30 years of experience as a bus body manufacturer and have built bodies for various chassis of renowned companies, namely MAN, Volvo, Mercedes Benz, Scania and many more. GML is a leading manufacturer of bodywork for commercial vehicles with exports to more than 15 markets around the globe including Australia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Hong Kong, meeting the road safety requirements in each country.

"I am excited that we are strengthening our relationship with GreenPower in response to the rising demands from our target markets," said Pang Chong Yong, Chairman and CEO of GML. "GreenPower's right-hand drive chassis will be bodied by GML and delivered to customers in Malaysia for trial."

Pang noted that the market potential is considerable as governments around the world are pushing for electrification and promoting the adoption of renewable energy. "Market opportunities for the EV Star Cab and Chassis include using it as the platform for shuttle bus, school bus, motorhome and box trucks as well as the EV Star Cargo upfitted for delivery, services, utility and last mile in potential markets including Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and some others," Pang continued.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of GreenPower's ringing of the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite accompanied by demonstration drives around New York City on GreenPower's award winning Nano BEAST. "We were honored that GML joined GreenPower and several of our partners yesterday in Times Square for the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony," Atkinson concluded.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

About Gemilang International Limited

GML is a leading environmentally friendly bus and bus body manufacturer in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Malaysia, the Hong Kong listed company (6163 HK) has unique expertise in designing and manufacturing of bus and coach bodyworks (SKDs and CKDs), assembly of buses (CBUs) and in providing after-sales services and maintenance. Over the past 3 decades, GML has exported buses to more than fifteen markets around the world including the UAE, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, with capabilities of complying the respective road safety regulations and market requirements. GML strives to provide distinctive and sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs from customers who are embracing electrification for public transportation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this releases

