Sage Veterinary Imaging Welcomes Dr. Marina Mavromatis

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Veterinary Imaging (SVI) has welcomed Marina Mavromatis, DVM, DACVR to its team of veterinary radiologists. She is a graduate of North Carolina State University and Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts, where she earned her DVM and completed her diagnostic imaging residency. Dr. Mavromatis was a practicing radiologist in the Philadelphia area before joining SVI.

Sage Veterinary Imaging (PRNewswire)

Dr. Sage has a vision to always push to a higher level of veterinary radiology.

In addition to serving as a resource for referring veterinarians in need of human-quality imaging, Dr. Mavromatis will participate in the SVI residency program, training and mentoring diagnostic imaging interns and residents. SVI offers one of approximately 25 residency programs certified by the American College of Veterinary Radiology (ACVR).

Dr. Mavromatis says the caseload, complexity and diversity of cases seen at SVI, and the excellence expected is exactly what she was looking for. "Dr. Sage is on the cutting edge. She has a vision for her practice to always push to a higher level of veterinary radiology."

"Through vet school and my internship, I was constantly drawn to the diagnostic aspects of cases. I enjoy collaborating with other clinicians and specialists. It helps me keep a pulse on advancements across the veterinary field."

Sage Veterinary Imaging

Sage Veterinary Imaging is accredited by the American College of Veterinary Radiology (ACVR) and includes:

3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). MRI uses a powerful magnetic field, radio waves and a computer to produce detailed pictures of organs, soft tissues, and other internal body structures. The 3T MRI offers twice the accuracy in half the time.

128-slice computed tomography (CT) scanner ; A CT scan is a diagnostic imaging procedure that uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the inside of the body. The 128-slice CT scanner offers more detectors than a 16 or 64 slice CT, larger volume coverage and shorter scan times.

High-resolution console ultrasound . Ultrasound enables the veterinary team to visualize disease processes more clearly and perform biopsies more accurately.

Echocardiography with full workups . An electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) records the electrical signals in the heart and can quickly detect heart problems and monitor the heart's health.

Image-guided biopsies. An image-guided biopsy allows the veterinarian to biopsy suspicious areas that can't readily be seen or felt through the skin.

In addition to the Round Rock location, SVI has imaging centers in Midvale and Sandy, Utah.

Sharon Polk, 913-221-5834; spolk@redfolderconsulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sage Veterinary Imaging