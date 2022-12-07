OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwind has announced the launch of Copilot, a personalized marketing plan creation tool that marks the latest step in the company's evolution to an automated full-suite marketing platform. Copilot marketing plans integrate with the social content generation, scheduling and email management tools currently available on all new Tailwind subscriptions plans, including the free plan.

Tailwind Announces the Launch of Copilot, a Personalized Marketing Plan Tool for Small Businesses

"For the past few years, Tailwind has been building solutions for marketing automation across multiple platforms. Copilot's marketing plan is an important unifying feature to create end-to-end workflows for very small businesses," says Edward Angstadt, Chief Growth Officer at Tailwind.

"Copilot solves a pressing and expensive problem for small businesses, eliminating the costly overhead of coming up with a marketing strategy and replacing it with high ROI plans that are relevant to small businesses. By lowering the lift on the marketing side, we enable businesses to reinvest that time they would have spent planning and executing a marketing strategy into growing their business."

Tailwind's users will now be able to generate a personalized marketing plan based on their business type, time available and other factors specific to their business to create campaign workflows across their email and social media marketing.

"Tailwind Copilot goes far beyond the marketing plans you find floating around the web," says Alex Topiler, Tailwind Cofounder and Head of Product.

"Copilot combines a customized marketing strategy with the tools needed to create and publish content. It makes great marketing easy to execute in timeframes that are realistic for small businesses."

"Having this laid out to where you can just sit down, it's like having your brain on the screen," says Tara Velasquez, Co-founder of Juicy Hemp and Tailwind subscriber. "You don't have to think about it, you just throw it in there, plug and schedule. It tells you exactly what you need to do, so it takes away the communication risk with our team."

Tailwind is backed by Pilot Growth Equity .

About Tailwind:

Launched in 2015, Tailwind is a leading small business marketing platform that helps entrepreneurs, creators, sellers and marketers plan, create and execute world-class marketing campaigns across digital marketing platforms including Email marketing, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

