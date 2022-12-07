Texoma Local
World's Largest Computing Society Honors 2022 Distinguished Members for Ground-Breaking Achievements and Longstanding Participation

Pivotal Educational, Engineering, and Scientific Contributions Recognized

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 67 Distinguished Members for significant contributions. All of the 2022 inductees are longstanding ACM members and were selected by their peers for work that has spurred innovation, enhanced computer science education, and moved the field forward.

"The ACM Distinguished Members program honors both accomplishment and commitment," said ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "Each of these new 67 Distinguished Members have been selected for specific and impactful work, as well as their longstanding commitment to being a part of our professional association. As ACM celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, it is especially fitting to reflect on how our global membership has built our organization into what it is today. Our Distinguished Members are leaders both within ACM and throughout the computing field."

The 2022 ACM Distinguished Members work at leading universities, corporations and research institutions in Australia, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. ACM Distinguished Members are selected for their contributions in three separate categories: educational, engineering, and scientific. This year's class of Distinguished Members made advancements in areas including algorithms, computer science education, cybersecurity, data management, energy efficient computer architecture, information retrieval, healthcare information technology, knowledge graph and semantic analysis, mobile computing, and software engineering, among many others.

The ACM Distinguished Member program recognizes up to 10 percent of ACM worldwide membership based on professional experience and significant achievements in the computing field. To be nominated, a candidate must have at least 15 years of professional experience in the computing field, five years of professional ACM membership in the last 10 years, and must have achieved a significant level of accomplishment or made a significant impact in the field of computing. A Distinguished Member is expected to have served as a mentor and role model by guiding technical career development and contributing to the field beyond the norm.

2022 ACM DISTINGUISHED MEMBERS


For Outstanding Educational Contributions to Computing:




Tony Clear
Auckland University of Technology

Quintin Cutts
University of Glasgow







Diana Franklin
University of Chicago

Dragan Gasevic
Monash University 







Margaret Joan Hamilton
RMIT University 

Guido Rößling
Technische Universität Darmstadt 







For Outstanding Engineering Contributions to Computing:




Michael Bendersky
Google

Yu Deng
IBM Research







Kaoutar El Maghraoui
IBM Research

Haining Wang
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University







Joseph William Yoder
The Refactory







For Outstanding Scientific Contributions to Computing:





Vijayalakshmi Atluri
Rutgers University

Earl Theodore Barr
University College London





Matthew A. Bishop
University of California at Davis

Nirupama Bulusu
Portland State University





Barbara Carminati
Università degli Studi dell'Insubria

Enhong Chen
University of Science and Technology of China





Rada Chirkova
North Carolina State University

David J. Crandall
Indiana University





Khuzaima Daudjee
University of Waterloo

Christopher D. Gill
Washington University





Dimitris Gizopoulos
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Dan Hao
Peking University





Ehsan Hoque
University of Rochester

Longbo Huang
Tsinghua University





Shadi Ibrahim
Inria

Salil Kanhere
University of New South Wales





Samee U. Khan
Mississippi State University

Milind Kulkarni
Purdue University





Matthew Lease
The University of Texas at Austin

Jing (Jane) Li
University of Pennsylvania





Shou-De Lin
Appier

Zhiqiang Lin
Ohio State University





Silvia Margot Lindtner
University of Michigan

Shixia Liu
Tsinghua University





Xuanzhe Liu
Peking University

Siwei Lyu
University at Buffalo, State University of New York





Zhuoqing Morley Mao
University of Michigan

Athina Markopoulou
University of California, Irvine





Wim Martens
University of Bayreuth

Joanna McGrenere
University of British Columbia





Gerome Miklau
University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Tijana Milenkovic
University of Notre Dame





Animesh Mukherjee
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Kedar S. Namjoshi
Nokia Bell Labs





Thomas Ploetz
Georgia Institute of Technology

Michael Pradel
University of Stuttgart





Qinru Qiu
Syracuse University

Reza Rejaie
University of Oregon





Martin Robillard
McGill University

Jennifer A. Rode
University College London





Saket Saurabh
The Institute of Mathematical Sciences

Chirag Shah
University of Washington





Haiying Shen
University of Virginia

Li Shen
University of Pennsylvania





Georgios Smaragdakis
Delft University of Technology

Houbing Herbert Song
University of Maryland, Baltimore County





Yizhou Sun
University of California, Los Angeles

Nian-Feng Tzeng
University of Louisiana at Lafayette





Kaisa Väänänen
Tampere University

Xuanhui Wang
Google





Harry Xu
University of California, Los Angeles

Kun Yang
University of Essex





Koji Yatani
The University of Tokyo

Ayal Zaks
Mobileye





Zibin Zheng
Sun Yat-Sen University

Jianying Zhou
Singapore University of Technology and Design





About ACM

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.

About the ACM Recognition Program

The ACM Fellows program, initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. To be selected as an ACM Fellow, a candidate's accomplishments are expected to place him or her among the top 1% of ACM members. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners, and end users of information technology throughout the world. The ACM Distinguished Member program, initiated in 2006, recognizes those members with at least 15 years of professional experience who have made significant accomplishments or achieved a significant impact on the computing field. ACM Distinguished Membership recognizes up to 10% of ACM's top members. The ACM Senior Member program, also initiated in 2006, includes members with at least 10 years of professional experience who have demonstrated performance that sets them apart from their peers through technical leadership, technical contributions, and professional contributions. ACM Senior Member status recognizes the top 25% of ACM Professional Members. The new ACM Fellows, Distinguished Members, and Senior Members join a list of eminent colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.

