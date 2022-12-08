Christian Horizons Honors Senior Living Communities for Excellence

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Horizons, a senior services organization with living communities and offerings throughout the Midwest, is proud to announce their 2022 Excellence Award winners, recognized for high achievement and excellence in service and leadership. Recipients serve seniors, older adults and their families through a mix of independent living townhomes, villas and apartments, assisted living, memory support, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term, skilled nursing care.

2022 Christian Horizons Excellence Award Recipients

Hoosier Christian Village , Brownstown, Ind. , honoring excellence in resident and associate experience, and campus occupancy and census. Ministry Excellence Award -, honoring excellence in resident and associate experience, and campus occupancy and census.

Wabash Christian Village , Carmi, Ill. , honoring excellence in service and quality for residents, clients and families. Quality Excellence Award -, honoring excellence in service and quality for residents, clients and families.

Lewis Memorial Christian Village , Springfield, Ill. , honoring excellence in meeting occupancy census goals according to budget. OCCYS Excellence Award (Independent Living) -, honoring excellence in meeting occupancy census goals according to budget.

Risen Son Christian Village , Council Bluffs, Iowa , honoring excellence in meeting occupancy census goals according to budget. OCCYS Excellence Award (Assisted Living/Memory Support) -, honoring excellence in meeting occupancy census goals according to budget.

Hickory Point Christian Village , Forsyth, Ill. , honoring excellence in meeting occupancy census goals according to budget. OCCYS Excellence Award (Healthcare) -, honoring excellence in meeting occupancy census goals according to budget.

Support of Excellence Award - Barb Clott , revenue cycle director, Christian Horizons home office, St. Louis, Mo. , honoring exceptional service.

Molly Hannon , sales and marketing director, Lewis Memorial Christian Village , Springfield, Ill. , honoring exceptional leadership. Dr. Tim Phillipe Leadership Award -, sales and marketing director,, honoring exceptional leadership.

"We're incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment from these communities and associates," said Jennifer Knecht, Christian Horizons chief sales and marketing officer. "From our care teams, including CNAs and RNs, to housekeepers, transportation, dining teams and more, these associates are the heart of the work we do, and we honor their compassionate commitment to our faith-serving mission."

The Christian Horizons Excellence Awards honor senior living communities that go above and beyond in service, clinical excellence, occupancy goals, quality and mission integration. The annual awards are each year to associate teams across the Midwest.

"These awards are our way of saying 'thank you' to associates and teams who go above and beyond," said Knecht. "Leadership opportunities and career pathing are some of the incredible benefits of life at a Christian Horizons senior living community or service."

As a faith-led, person-first organization, Christian Horizons is in service to a mission of empowering older adults in mind, body and spirit through faith-led service. Based in St. Louis, Mo., the organization owns and operates a portfolio of seven life plan campuses and five stand-alone older adult communities offering a mix of independent, assisted and supportive living; memory support; long-term healthcare centers and short-term rehabilitation. The organization also serves older adults through Safe Haven Hospice in central Illinois; Senior Care Pharmacy Services; and New Horizons PACE® (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) in St. Louis, Mo. Learn more at https://christianhorizonsliving.org/ .

