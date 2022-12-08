Hafen Named CEO of Clyde Companies

OREM, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clyde Companies (CCI) Board of Directors unanimously approved promoting Jeremy Hafen to CEO, effective immediately. Hafen will still serve as president of Clyde Companies.

Wilford W. Clyde, who previously served as CEO, will retain his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"As a $2.5 billion enterprise with nearly 5,000 employees, Clyde Companies has never been stronger or better positioned for success," Hafen said. "Our strategic plan extends that trajectory and honors a legacy of a strong reputation, business integrity, and community stewardship for another hundred years."

Prior to his current role as president of Clyde Companies, Hafen served as president of CCI subsidiaries Sunroc and Sunpro, and as vice president of Administrative Services for Clyde Companies. He joined the Clyde Companies family of businesses in 2004.

Hafen graduated from Brigham Young University with a master's in accounting. He currently serves as the MTech Board Vice Chair and on the Salt Lake Chamber's Board of Governors, and previously served as chair of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce.

About Clyde Companies, Inc.

Clyde Companies is the premier provider of construction products and services in the Intermountain West and Great Plains regions. As the parent company of WW Clyde, Geneva Rock, Sunroc, Sunpro, IHC Scott, Beehive Insurance, GWC Capital, and Bridgesource, we have been involved in almost every aspect of building and construction since 1926. Our companies proudly offer high quality products and dependable results for projects of all sizes. We are committed to our mission of Building a Better Community, a mission driven by our core values of "We Value People," "Our Word is Our Bond," "We Continuously Improve," and "Always Give a Full Measure."

