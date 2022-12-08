iN2L + LifeLoop Celebrates Innovation in Senior Living with the 2022 Communities That Shine Awards

This year, the organization evaluated over 200 submissions to identify 15 communities that go above and beyond

DENVER, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iN2L + LifeLoop, provider of the senior living industry's most comprehensive engagement, wellness, and community operations platform, today announced the winners of its 2022 Communities That Shine Awards. In its second year, the program's award committee evaluated over 200 submissions to identify the 15 communities that are going above and beyond to offer unparalleled experiences for residents, staff, and families alike.

iN2L + LifeLoop, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Together, they offer the first and most comprehensive senior living technology platform designed to drive measurable impact across strategic priorities such as resident satisfaction, staff retention, workflow efficiencies, and occupancy rates to demonstrate clear value and achieve substantial ROI.

"We are honored to recognize these innovative communities and organizations for the outstanding work they are doing," said Navin Gupta, CEO of iN2L + LifeLoop. "Our mission at iN2L + LifeLoop is to meaningfully advance the aging experience by engaging residents' interests to spark passion, joy, and delight; nurturing meaningful connections with loved ones, family, and new friends; and elevating the staff experience by generating efficiencies. However, we can't do that without our incredible customers who continue to find creative ways to leverage our technology to improve the quality of life for older adults."

"In times of turmoil, it is especially important to celebrate excellence," said Paula Sobb, Chief Customer Officer of iN2L + LifeLoop. "Even in the face of staffing challenges, pandemic-related operational costs, and all the uncertainty, our customers continue to demonstrate resilience, creativity, and a continued dedication to our shared mission of enriching the lives of senior adults. Our customers are nothing short of incredible – we are thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate their dedication."

iN2L + LifeLoop's technology enables purposeful engagement for residents and provides tools for staff that prove essential to overall resident, family, and staff satisfaction and well-being. This year's Communities That Shine recipients have leveraged iN2L + LifeLoop's solutions in creative ways to provide exceptional community experiences that empower both residents and staff to live life with meaning and purpose.

"This year we received over 200 submissions for our Communities That Shine Awards program," said Sobb. "This speaks to the passion, dedication, and enthusiasm our customer communities have for the important role they play in the lives of senior adults."

To be considered for a Communities That Shine award, iN2L + LifeLoop clients self-nominate their organization and the specific individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate innovative uses of iN2L + LifeLoop's solutions. Each year, award recipients also qualify for a chance to win a donation to a charity of their choice. The 15 recipients of the 2022 Communities That Shine Awards are:

Anthology of Olathe – Olathe, KS

Recognized for: Brilliance in Engagement Innovation

Anthology of Troy – Troy, MI

Recognized for: Brilliance in Purposeful Engagement

Balfour Louisville Campus – Louisville, CO

Recognized for: Brilliance in Enterprise Readiness

Brookdale Valparaiso Memory Care – Valparaiso, IN

Recognized for: Brilliance in Engagement Continuity

Carillon Memory Care – Lubbock, TX

Recognized for: Brilliance in Resident and Family Satisfaction

eliseo – Tacoma, WA

Recognized for: Brilliance in Supporting Group Engagement

Jackson Creek Senior Living – Monument, CO

Recognized for: Brilliance in Staff Efficiencies

LifeStream Services – Yorktown, IN

Recognized for: Brilliance in Individual Engagement

Opportunities, Inc. – Texarkana, TX

Recognized for: Brilliance in Resident Empowerment

Provision Living at Fenton – Fenton, MI

Recognized for: Brilliance in Nurturing Family Connections

Rose Blumkin Jewish Home – Omaha, NE

Recognized for: Brilliance in Transforming Program Delivery

The Forum Health Care Center – Cupertino, CA

Recognized for: Brilliance in Resident Experience

The Mayflower at Winter Park – Winter Park, FL

Recognized for: Brilliance in Life Enrichment

Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay – Venice, FL

Recognized for: Brilliance in Differentiation and Engagement

Westmont at San Miguel Ranch – Chula Vista, CA

Recognized for: Brilliance in Person-Centered Engagement

"The Communities That Shine Awards program was created to recognize and shine a light on the incredible work that our customers do every single day to enrich the lives of older adults. Communities that truly shine understand that when you connect people to what matters to them—friends and loved ones, experiences, interests, passions—magic happens," says Gupta.

To learn more about the Communities That Shine winners and what makes them shine, please visit our website here.

About iN2L + LifeLoop

iN2L + LifeLoop is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Their industry-leading enterprise platform boosts resident engagement, family satisfaction, and staff efficiency, all within a singular, comprehensive solution. Trusted by 4,500+ nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, and adult day programs across North America, iN2L + LifeLoop's powerful system holistically supports the entire senior living ecosystem. One mission. One solution. For more information, please visit iN2L.com.

