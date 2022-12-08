InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Back Scrubber (HOF-252)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to clean and scrub all areas of the back in an effortless manner," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the BACK AGAINST THE WALL. My design would eliminate the need to struggle with traditional handheld scrubbers and loofahs and it could provide a more relaxing showering experience."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to wash and scrub the back while showering. In doing so, it enables the user to scrub hard-to-reach areas with minimal effort. As a result, it reduces strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-252, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp