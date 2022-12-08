InventHelp Inventor Develops Burrowing Pet Bed Accessory (LAX-1478)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved pet bed accessory for my dog and other pets who have burrowing tendencies or like a covering over them," said an inventor, from Santa Rosa Valley, Calif., "so I invented the X BED BURROWING PET BED COVER. My design would offer a unique alternative to single-entry burrowing blanket products."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a unique burrowing cover for use with any pet bed. In doing so, it offers multiple entrance/egress points for a pet. As a result, it increases comfort and it provides an added sense of security. The invention features a washable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1478, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

