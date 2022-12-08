New 65+ Primary Care Clinic Raising the Standard for Healthcare in Deltona

Patient-Focused Health Network, SaludVIP, Opens New Primary Care Clinic to Provide Better Health to the Medicare Advantage Community

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaludVIP, a patient-focused primary care network based in Florida, is excited to announce the opening of their new local clinic in Deltona. Their Grand Opening celebration will be held December 16th from 1 – 4 p.m.

Dr. Nela Ballesteros will be our physician at SaludVIP's newest location. She specializes in Primary Care and is a graduate of Syracuse University, the University of Central Florida and Windsor University School of Medicine.

"I'm excited to have joined the SaludVIP team, I look forward to establishing my new family of patients in Deltona, joining and guiding them on their healthcare goals and journey," said Dr. Ballesteros. "SaludVIP is transforming healthcare to provide a better primary care experience to all Medicare beneficiaries, and I'm delighted and privileged to be a part of that."

The new clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies allowing patients to receive all the care they need under one roof.

SaludVIP uses a model that puts quality time spent between a doctor and a patient at the forefront. By spending more time with the physician, SaludVIP believes patients will get more thorough diagnoses and treatments, leading to a better quality of life and less time spent in the hospital.

Unlike other healthcare providers, SaludVIP encourages patients to see their physician often, where highly specialized care is created just for them and their specific needs.

In efforts to make care accessible to all patients, SaludVIP helps to eliminate potential healthcare burdens by offering services, including same-day appointments, transportation assistance to and from clinics, and virtual visits when needed. SaludVIP physicians are dedicated to always doing what needs to be done to provide a better experience and the highest quality of care to their patients. They believe in quality, not quantity.

The new SaludVIP primary care clinic, located at 1235 Providence Blvd., Suite G., Deltona, FL 32725, is now accepting patients who receive Medicare Advantage plan benefits. Those interested can call 386-202-9797 or visit www.SaludVIP.com to learn more.

About SaludVIP

Serving growing Hispanic communities throughout Florida, SaludVIP is part of the larger health network brand VIPcare. Together they operate over 55 clinics that provide care to Medicare Advantage patients utilizing a high-touch population health management approach that prioritizes spending quality time with the physician. By focusing on a senior care model and increasing access to high-quality care, SaludVIP's model is at the forefront of the future of healthcare. SaludVIP patients are encouraged to see the doctor often instead of only when they are sick, contributing to their success towards patient outcomes.

