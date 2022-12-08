Olympus Announces EMEA Expansion of Exclusive Partnership with EndoClot Plus, Inc.

Expanded partnership will allow for broader distribution of clinically differentiated solutions for the GI market while further strengthening Olympus' global leadership in hemostasis, EMR and ESD

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a global medical technology company focused on designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, announced today a new exclusive distribution agreement with EndoClot® Plus, Inc. (EPI) that extends our strategic partnership to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. This news follows a successful commercialization of the EndoClot product portfolio in the United States, announced in April 2022.

EPI technologies complement Olympus' comprehensive portfolios in GI (gastrointestinal) endoscopy and the company's overall medtech strategy. EPI technologies provide new options in the fast-growing hemostasis space as well as providing an important addition to the Olympus portfolio supporting EMR (endoscopic mucosal resection) and ESD (endoscopic submucosal dissection) procedures for the endoscopic removal of polyps, adenomas, early-stage cancers and other gastrointestinal mucosal lesions.

"We are very excited to expand our global partnership with Olympus," said Stephen Heniges, President, EPI. "With Olympus' support in the U.S. and now EMEA, we expect that more healthcare providers and their patients will be able to benefit from our solutions. We are working to ensure current customers experience a seamless transition."

EPI is a privately held medical device company, creating innovative biomaterial therapeutic solutions for GI Endoscopy. The company is based in Santa Clara, California, and has operations in Suzhou, China.

"We are pleased with the positive clinical feedback we have received from our trusted physician customers in the U.S. and are thrilled to expand our global partnership with EPI in the EMEA region. GI Hemostasis continues to be an area of focus for the GI EndoTherapy Business Unit, and the EndoClot portfolio provides clinically differentiated technology to support physicians in treating patients with GI bleed disorders," said Mike Callaghan, Global VP/General Manager for EndoTherapy, Olympus.

Product details and availability related to the expanded EMEA Olympus agreement with EPI will be forthcoming.

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical industry. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety.

As a leading medical technology company, Olympus uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients and their safety. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments for endoscopic and therapeutic applications. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

