Puerto Rico Returns as First Countdown Destination for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023" featuring Roselyn Sanchez as Co-host and Farruko Performing Live

DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico's newest state-of-the-art entertainment and nightlife complex, will again host the historic broadcast and Spanish countdown to welcome the New Year

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico , the Island's non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), congratulates the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority (PRCDA) for again placing the Island on a global stage following today's announcement that ABC and dick clark productions have selected the destination to serve as a host location for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.' Following a historic first-ever Spanish language countdown on the show to welcome 2022, Puerto Rico will again welcome the New Year in 2023 alongside star-studded Boricua talent including the return of actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez, and singer and rapper Farruko. The event will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile, the Caribbean's premier entertainment destination, providing exceptional cultural offerings in dining, art, music, and technology.

DISTRITO T-Mobile in San Juan Puerto Rico where “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” will return for a second year with Roselyn Sanchez and Farruko. (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased that after a tremendous first year, ABC and Dick Clark Productions chose us again to host the historic Spanish language countdown on our beautiful Island," said Mariela Vallines Fernández, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, PRCDA. "We look forward to sharing the beauty of our destination and our spectacular venue, DISTRITO T-Mobile, with the world for a second time."

Puerto Rico's countdown will take place at 11:00 p.m. EST/12:00 a.m. AST, as the first countdown location on the show's multi-destination broadcast to welcome the New Year. Visitors and residents can experience what it means to 'Live Boricua' and ring in the new year through a spectacular multisensory experience via DISTRITO T-Mobile's digital display system, one of the largest in the world, which includes the largest horizontal 4k screen in the Americas, providing an immersive 360 experience to visitors. DISTRITO T-Mobile is also offering gastronomic experiences to the public, which will include a dinner reservation at one of the various restaurants throughout the complex and guaranteed entry into Popular Plaza to enjoy the show. Guests can book their packages online while supplies last.

"I am beyond excited and honored to return to my homeland Puerto Rico to be a part of such an incredible and beloved event," said co-host Roselyn Sanchez. "We will have an enchanting night and are so very pleased to share our beautiful Island and welcome 2023 with a bang!"

"What a blessing to be a part of the New Year's Rockin' Eve tradition from my home island of Puerto Rico that represents and means so much! We are going to give you guys an unforgettable night! You can't miss it. See you on the 31st!" Farruko said.

To further elevate the experience leading up to the Spanish-language countdown and ringing in of the New Year broadcast, a variety of performances will take place, including Island favorites Gilberto Santa Rosa, El Reencuentro and DJ King Arthur, prior to the broadcast on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

"Puerto Rico is a versatile destination not only due to its ease of access as a U.S. territory and because it's a paradise filled with culture and wonder, but it's also a leading option for entertainment events of this magnitude that excite and can draw thousands," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "The spirit of the holidays in Puerto Rico is one-of-a-kind, which is why we invite travelers to experience it for themselves this New Year's Eve and in 2023."

The New Year's celebration complements the Island's world-renowned existing holiday season festivities; a time of year that vividly reflects the vibrant Boricua culture, food, dance, and music that shine through local celebrations. With no passport, currency exchange, or international phone plan required for U.S. citizens, Puerto Rico is the perfect place for those looking for the balance of unparalleled cultural experiences, award-winning beaches, world-class culinary delights, natural wonders, and heart-pounding adventure in their future trip.

Leisure and business travel to Puerto Rico is seeing continued growth and record-breaking results including traffic to the Island, as the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, is seeing a six percent increase in passenger activity year-to-date when compared to 2021 and as year-to-date lodging revenue has surpassed the 2021 record of $1.3 billion by $45 million, according to data provided by firms STR and AirDNA. Notably, the leisure and hospitality sector locally in Puerto Rico employed 91,200 people in October 2022, the highest ever on record.

