ROK FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

GREAT RIVER, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROK Financial, a leader in the alternative and commercial lending space appoints Patrick Manning as the new Chief Executive Officer of the firm. Manning will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company along with leading the charge on the company's initiatives. Manning succeeds James Webster, who now sits as Executive Chairman.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as CEO of ROK Financial since inception. It's amazing to see what the team has accomplished in such a short period of time, and there is no better time than now to pass the torch to Patrick. He truly demonstrates what it means to be a true and fearless leader. He has developed a strong bond with employees that has made a tremendous impact on the growth of the company. I have no doubt that Patrick and the rest of the Leadership will continue to accelerate the company's expected trajectory for years to come." said Webster.

Manning began his career with ROK Financial eight years ago as a sales representative.

His electric personality and passion for people and processes made Manning stand out among his peers. He quickly rose up the ranks, managing sales teams and holding multiple management and executive roles through his tenure. For the past 12 months he held the position of President at ROK Financial, helping build and develop departmental leadership as well as strengthening the relationships among ROK's employees, partners and lenders.

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be named Chief Executive Officer of ROK Financial. The team at ROK is a group of intelligent, creative and innovative professionals who are passionate about what they do. I strive to continue to enable their individual and personal growth in this new role." said Manning. "I would also like to thank James for his respect and trust in appointing me as his successor. I'm truly humbled by this opportunity and understand the enormous shoes that need to be filled. I am confident that with the team behind me, there is no limit to ROK's future success."

ROK Financial is committed to establishing ROK solid relationships with clients, lenders, and partners. By providing the best financing solutions available to business owners while creating a positive association with business financing. Through streamlined processes, revolutionary technology and an educated team of experts, support business owners ability to create new opportunities. ROK Financial is proud to empower the heartbeat of the country, our small businesses. To learn more, visit website www.rok.biz

