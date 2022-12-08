Sustainable Performance Apparel Brand Zenkai Sports Raises $1M from Strategic Investors

Zenkai Sports announces investment from long-time Under Armour Executive, former head of the Canadian Olympic Committee, and leaders across entertainment, media and professional sports

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Zenkai Sports ( www.zenkaisports.com ), a natural and sustainable performance apparel brand, has announced the closing of a $1M funding round to fuel growth and product development. Founded by former pro hockey player Doug Lynch and 40-year apparel industry veterans Raj and Akhil Shah, Zenkai's premium, eco-friendly apparel supports both performance and the planet and is trusted by athletes across the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB, NWSL and MMA, as well as business and film industry leaders.

"Raj and I instantly connected over our shared love of performance apparel and eco-friendly innovation." said CEO and Co-Founder Doug Lynch. "The human body is the ultimate technology, and we are harnessing the power of sweat to boost performance. We created Zenkai because we didn't see an option in the apparel industry that benefits both humans and the environment."

Zenkai's Filium® activated natural materials require less washing and boosts performance through increased thermoregulation. Zenkai apparel is biodegradable and is shipped in compostable packaging.

"We are passionate about the environment and the future of the planet," said Co-Founder Raj Shah. "We invested years of research and millions of dollars to develop Filium® which we believe to be a better, more sustainable performance technology."

Zenkai engaged strategic advisors from the apparel, entertainment and pro sports fields, including Chris Overholt, former CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, and Matt Shearer, a 20-year executive at Under Armour. "It is rewarding to see industry leaders, actors and athletes embrace our brand story and help frame our vision for disrupting the performance apparel space," continued Lynch.

Zenkai offers a full men's and women's line. Visit www.zenkaisports.com to explore a natural premium apparel option you can feel good about.

About Zenkai Sports:

Zenkai was founded in Portland, Oregon by pro athletes and apparel veterans who saw an opportunity for natural athletic apparel to succeed in a marketplace dominated by synthetics. Zenkai's premium materials are powered by Filium®, which uses leading anti-odor technology and increased thermoregulation to turn natural fabrics into performance apparel. Zenkai apparel is available online at www.zenkaisports.com

