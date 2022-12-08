Winchester and Western Railroad to Serve New West Virginia Steel Mill

Commercial Metals Company Selects New Mill Site Along Historic W&W Rail Line

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester and Western Railroad (W&W), an affiliate of OmniTRAX, the nationwide supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions provider, has signed an agreement to serve Commercial Metals Company's (CMC) latest steel mill in West Virginia. CMC, the largest manufacturer of steel reinforcing bar (rebar) in North America and Central Europe, selected Falling Waters, West Virginia after an exhaustive multi-state site review. The strategic site, located along the historic 106-year-old W&W rail line, provides expansive market access.

"The new CMC mill exemplifies the power of pairing rail and real estate together," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "By combining the efficiency of rail transportation with a strategic location that can efficiently reach two-thirds of the nation's population, this new mill is a model of supply chain optimization."

The CMC mill project was a collaborative economic development effort by OmniTRAX, State of West Virginia leaders, and Berkeley County officials. The W&W supplemented a state and county incentive package with a custom rail service agreement and additional infrastructure investments to secure West Virginia's successful site selection pursuit.

"This new partnership reflects a cross functional team effort to provide CMC with a highly customized commercial service solution. I'm proud of the collaborative work invested to make this day possible," added Piacente.

The new steel mill is projected to generate more than 200 jobs while reducing interstate traffic congestion by placing a significant volume of annual carloads on the W&W railroad. CMC anticipates a late 2025 facility opening.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

