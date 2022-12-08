Yum China Gets Ready for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

Asian Games-themed restaurants launched in Hangzhou

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China", NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987), the Official Exclusive Supplier of Western Food Catering Services for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 ("Hangzhou 2022"), held a launch ceremony for Asian Games-themed KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Hangzhou. The two themed restaurants will help promote Hangzhou 2022 and showcase the culture of the Asian Games.

KFC and Pizza Hut have also selected 28 "Asian Games Ambassadors" from more than 40,000 employees in Zhejiang Province. They will join Yum China's Asian Games support team at Hangzhou 2022 – scheduled to take place in the second half of 2023 – to provide catering services at the Hangzhou Asian Games Village, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre and other Asian Games venues. Some of the selected employees have previously supported KFC and Pizza Hut at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and two employees with special needs from KFC "Angel Restaurants" have also been selected.

Launch ceremony of KFC and Pizza Hut Asian Games-themed restaurants in Hangzhou (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to launch the KFC and Pizza Hut Asian Games-themed restaurants and announce Asian Games Ambassadors selected from our employees for the event. These are meaningful ways for us to welcome and promote Hangzhou 2022, generate public enthusiasm, and enable more people to experience the excitement of the Asian Games," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China at the launch ceremony. "With our strong supply chain and product innovation capabilities, we will launch a series of new Asian Games related products at KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants over the next year, offering customers a taste of the Asian Games."

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, delivers a speech at the launch ceremony (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled that Yum China is actively participating in the Asian Games and the company has already demonstrated its value during various tryout events. Today, Yum China has launched two Asian Games-themed restaurants, which will serve as excellent channels to promote Asian Games culture and convey the spirit of sport, fully embodying the responsibility of Asian Games sponsors," said Ding Jiong, Director of the Games Services Department, the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee (HAGOC), at the launch ceremony.

The KFC Asian Games-themed restaurant focuses on creating an immersive Asian Games setting. The restaurant entrance features a podium-style main bar, while terrace-style dining seats recreate the viewing experience of a sports venue. Asian Games imagery is on display throughout the restaurant and LED screens will show highlights and medalist updates in real-time throughout the event. In addition, an in-store "One-Stop Smart Asian Games Screen" enables customers to conveniently purchase Asian Games merchandise and event tickets.

KFC Asian Games-themed restaurant in Hangzhou (PRNewswire)

The entrance of the Pizza Hut Asian Games-themed restaurant features an interactive experience area where customers can pedal on exercise bikes to generate power to light up the Pizza Hut and Asian Games imagery on the wall. The interior of the restaurant features a sports track design and various Asian Games-themed wall displays.

Pizza Hut Asian Games-themed restaurant in Hangzhou (PRNewswire)

Since July 2021, Yum China has provided catering services at Asian Games tryout events in Hangzhou, including for athletics, canoeing, field hockey and table tennis. By the end of October 2022, Yum China's KFC and Pizza Hut brands have already served more than 10,000 people at Asian Games venues. By leveraging the Company's rich experience in providing an exceptional catering service for major sporting events, Yum China is committed to providing high-quality food and services at Asian Games venues and contributing to the overall success of Hangzhou 2022.

