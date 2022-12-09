Bally's and International Union of Operating Engineers Enter Into Labor Neutrality Agreement for Tropicana Las Vegas

Agreement demonstrates Bally's continued support for its employees and local unions

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it has entered into a labor neutrality agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), the 10th largest union in the AFL-CIO with approximately 400,000 active members in 123 local unions throughout the United States and Canada, concerning its Tropicana Las Vegas property. Pursuant to the agreement, the parties will take a neutral approach to organizing campaigns, which will enable every Tropicana Las Vegas employee to make an informed decision regarding their union representation.

Soo Kim, Chairman of the Board of Bally's, said, "Bally's employees are our most valuable asset, and we have worked hard to ensure that they maintain an unimpeded right to select their representation. We have an established track record of building positive relationships with organized labor and look forward to continuing to foster our relationship with IUOE."

"Bally's and IUOE are aligned in our efforts to advance employee representation locally and at the national level," said Jose Soto, Organizing Director of IUOE Local 501. "As a result of the commitment and integrity demonstrated by Mr. Kim and his team, we've developed a strong relationship with Bally's that we are confident will benefit the company's workforce for many years to come."

Bally's agreement with IUOE is yet another example of the company's continued and consistent support for its employees and labor unions. In October, Bally's entered into a Multi-Project Labor Agreement with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council and the AFL-CIO Building and Construction Trades Department to facilitate the construction of its flagship Bally's Chicago casino.

