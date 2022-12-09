Connected California Program Launches to Bridge the Digital Divide

Program supported by California State Library, Southern California Library Cooperative and Local Libraries

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Connected, California! California State Library and Southern California Library Cooperative (SCLC) have partnered with local libraries to launch Connected California, a free program aimed at bridging the digital divide. The program offers one-on-one help by phone so community members can find low-cost internet service and devices, learn basic computer skills, and find and use online resources for career development, to apply for a job, and more.

Connected California: A free service to connect you to low-cost internet and computers, online resources and more. (PRNewswire)

How does it work? Californians can contact a "Digital Navigator" to make an appointment by phone, email, text or through an online form. A kind and skilled expert will respond within 24 hours of the individual reaching out Monday through Friday. The Navigator will work with the community member one-on-one by phone to discuss how best to help. Navigators are available to help in English and Spanish.

"We're committed to getting more people online and helping them build the digital skills they and their families need to succeed and thrive," said Greg Lucas, State Librarian. "As more and more services move online, local libraries are here to support Californians by helping even more people find and apply for low or no-cost internet and devices as well as access the life-changing resources available online for free through local libraries."

The free program is open to all California residents. Appointments may be made by phone at 1-800-790-5319, by texting 626-873-8396, by emailing help@connectedca.libanswers.com and through the online form at www.connectedca.org.

Connected California is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

The Digital Divide During and After COVID-19

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, the COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted the importance of universal digital access. The gaps in reliable access to the internet and digital devices that have contributed to inequities became more evident during the pandemic. Over the past two years, educators and policy makers have worked to address two key barriers to access: affordability and lack of infrastructure. Connected California will actively engage in bridging the digital divide in our state for people of all ages.

Connected California is a free service to connect Californians to low-cost internet, online services and more. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern California Library Cooperative