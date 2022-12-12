Nu Skin Scientists Present Studies at Annual Meeting of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS), a leader in beauty and wellness, today announced its participation in this week's 76th Annual Scientific Meeting & Showcase of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists in Los Angeles. The premier conference for cosmetic science education is bringing together more than 1,000 people to discuss the latest research in the cosmetics and personal care industry.

Nu Skin logo (PRNewsfoto/Nu Skin Enterprises) (PRNewswire)

Scientists associated with Nu Skin are involved in several sessions of the annual meeting:

Several Nu Skin scientists are presenting a scientific poster on work that could have an impact on the accumulation and/or visibility of cellulite. Results of the study showed a proprietary blend of green tea and alpha-tocopherol is highly effective in its capacity to metabolize triglycerides and release glycerol and non-esterified free fatty acids.

Nu Skin Vice President of Research and Development Dr. Helen Knaggs is moderating today's panel on the Future of Beauty. The panel will discuss current trends in personalized beauty and other ways technology can impact the beauty industry.

Paul Cox , Ph.D., executive director of Brain Chemistry Labs and Nu Skin Scientific Advisory Board member, is delivering Tuesday's keynote on his research on ethnobotanical ingredients as drug candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Keynote speakers are unanimously selected by the entire organizing committee for their cutting-edge work that has a high level of impact.

"Each year, Nu Skin scientists are conducting significant research that is published in scientific journals and presented at conferences all around the world," said Nu Skin Vice President of Research and Development Dr. Helen Knaggs. "Our global team of scientists span a broad range of disciplines to drive innovation across our product portfolio and provide customers with proven results."

About the Society of Cosmetic Chemists

The Society of Cosmetic Chemists is an organization with the mission to share scientific information, innovation and research in the cosmetics and personal care industry through education, events and publications. More than 6,000 members in 19 chapters across North America work together to establish standards and elevate the field of cosmetic science.

About Nu Skin

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

Nu Skin Social Media Channels

fb.com/nuskin twitter.com/nuskin instagram.com/nuskin fb.com/ForceForGood

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises