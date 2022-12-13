Appointfix Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Goldie

Appointfix has unveiled a new name, new visual identity, and new website as part of an extensive rebranding

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appointfix, a leading provider of scheduling and business management software for entrepreneurs, has completed an extensive rebranding that includes the unveiling of a new name, a new visual identity, a new website, and the addition of powerful new product functionality. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to Goldie and introduction of a bold new look that better reflects the company's focus on serving independent business owners and small businesses in the beauty, fitness, and wellness industries.

Alongside the Goldie brand, the company is introducing Goldie Payments — an industry-leading payments solution seamlessly embedded within Goldie — which enables its customers to collect deposits upfront, further reduce no-shows, close out appointments, and track their earnings all in one place.

"Appointfix has been trusted by over 100,000 independent professionals, and has helped those professionals manage over 30,000,000 appointments since the business was founded in 2015," said Nick Miller, CEO of Goldie. "With the introduction of the Goldie brand and Goldie Payments, our software now provides independent professionals in the beauty, fitness, wellness and other industries with all of the tools they need to launch, run and grow their business in an easy-to-use, mobile-first product."

The new branding is being rolled out in the coming weeks across the Appointfix mobile applications, websites, and social media accounts.

About Goldie

Goldie is all about empowering independent business owners who have taken bold steps to venture out on their own and work for themselves. Our software helps entrepreneurs all over the globe grow their business with ease and consistency. Professionals in beauty, fitness, wellness, and other industries use Goldie to book appointments and reduce no-shows every day. So go on, build your own business — Goldie's got your back.

