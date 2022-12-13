ARTREPRENEUR PUBLISHES "ORANGE BOOK"

Breathtaking contemporary art coffee table book celebrates exciting talents on the global digital platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artrepreneur, a certified B Corp and global digital marketplace serving both creators and buyers, announces the publication of "Orange Book," a beautifully designed contemporary art coffee table book that showcases nearly 100 rising star artists on the Artrepreneur platform.

From the abstract mixed-media cover art by artist Shawn Marshall through a parade of gorgeously rendered reproductions that span every medium and genre, the limited edition lookbook celebrates next-wave creatives. In addition to being eminently giftable this holiday season, "Orange Book" serves as a catalog for art buyers, blue-chip companies and art-world luminaries seeking artists for private collections, commercial opportunities, exhibitions and more.

"'We carefully curated the 99 artists in 'Orange Book' from thousands of creatives to showcase the breadth, depth, and diversity of talent from all over the world and at various levels of their careers who gather on Artrepreneur," says Grace Cho, Founder and CEO of Artrepreneur.

Across 200 pages, readers discover artists who are redefining the contemporary art landscape, including the cover art competition winners Marie Gagne Perez, Marsha Klein, Karen Harkema, Geza Brunow, Akira Satake, Lisa Fernández Karlsson and Denise Murphy.

A piece of art in itself, "Orange Book" is designed by indie art publisher Aint-Bad, printed on high-bulk matte paper, and features contrast orange stitching and smyth-sewn binding. The monograph is the first in a series, with the next volume slated for release in 2023.

Artrepreneur is a global digital marketplace and membership platform that empowers artists to succeed and connects art buyers with curated works.

Artrepreneur is the first platform of its kind for the arts to earn Certified B corporation status. Certified B Corps are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

As a public benefit corporation for artists, Artrepreneur is dedicated to supporting working artists through their entire career lifecycle and to creating an inclusive community of creative talent from around the world.

