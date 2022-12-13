Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 40 winners of 2023 Marshall Scholarship

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 40 winners of the 2023 Marshall Scholarship. The recipients were announced by the British Government following an intense selection process. Marshall Scholars are considered among the most accomplished undergraduate university students and recent graduates in the United States.
The incoming class is the latest cohort of the seven decades-long program created by an Act of British Parliament in 1953 in gratitude for the United States' assistance under the Marshall Plan. Since then, the British Government has provided scholarships for over 2,200 Americans, many of whom have been leading in addressing society's global challenges. Marshall Scholars currently sit on the US Supreme Court, serve in local, state and federal governments, and have played key roles in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's class includes accomplished authors, astrophysicists, human rights advocates, and COVID-19 researchers, among other disciplines. 85% of the 2023 class intend to pursue public service careers in the US following their time in the UK.
The program is principally funded by the British Government but also benefits from generous support through partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars, and the British Schools & Universities Foundation. Winners to pursue graduate degrees in almost any academic subject at any university in the UK.
The 2023 Marshall Scholarship recipients are:
Recipient
US University
Abdelhamid Arbab
Princeton University
Dominic Arzadon
Pitzer College
Rachel Chae
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Michael Chen
Yale University
Daniel Chen
University of Washington – Seattle
Assata Davis
Rutgers University
Carson Eckhard
University of Pennsylvania
Beatrix Frissell
University of Montana – Missoula
Bayan Galal
Yale University
Kyrolos Georgey
United States Air Force Academy
Hannah Gillespie
University of Notre Dame
Cyril Gilman
Columbia University
Alexis Harrell
SUNY – Buffalo
Clare Heinbaugh
College of William & Mary
Ricky Holder
University of Chicago
Alex Hu
Yale University
Sihao Huang
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Lauren Jarvis
Baylor University
Kyra Jasper
Stanford University
Sarah Kane
University of Pennsylvania
Aaron Keathley
Wayne State University
Grace Kim
Harvard University
Amy Krimm
University of Pennsylvania
Laura Lewis
California Institute of Technology
Sarah Marze
University of Connecticut
Sydney Menne
University of North Dakota
Natalie Moss
University of Georgia
Nathan Mudrak
Johns Hopkins University
Katie Pascavis
Arizona State University
George Antony Pratt
Morehouse College
Max Pushkin
Brown University
Maggie Sardino
Syracuse University
Kavya Shah
Harvard University
Cooper Smith
Wabash College
Banks Stamp
University of Alabama – Birmingham
Rose Summers
University of Colorado – Boulder
Aristotle Vainikos
Harvard University
Marley Wait
United States Military Academy
Lauren Wilkes
University of Georgia
Samara Zuckerbrod
University of Texas - Austin
About the Association of Marshall Scholars
The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.
For more information, please visit: www.marshallscholars.org
