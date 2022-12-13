The Aviation Climate Taskforce (ACT) Launches Stand-Alone Operations Thanks to a Law Firm-Wide Pro-Bono Effort from WilmerHale

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, WilmerHale's steadfast commitment to public service resulted in the setup of ACT's non-profit legal and compliance operations, including achieving recognition of tax-exempt status as a section 501(c)(3) organization from the Internal Revenue Service.

ACT is a first of its kind global coalition of leaders in the aviation sector, seeking to accelerate breakthroughs in emerging technologies required to help the industry achieve net-zero emissions. ACT was founded by 10 leading global airlines in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

"The hard work, dedication and generosity of WilmerHale will allow ACT to accomplish significant growth objectives, including expanding our research efforts, developing new strategic partnerships, and increasing major donor participation on a global scale. On behalf of the board, I'd like to formally thank WilmerHale as they've made a big impact on the climate action agenda for aviation," reported Michael Deimler, member of ACT's Board and a Senior Partner at BCG.

"We appreciate ACT's work to unite a global group of industry leaders committed to decarbonizing the aviation sector. Legal assistance for new nonprofits is critical and we are passionate about supporting and partnering with the people behind them," said Amy R. Segal, special counsel at WilmerHale.

About Aviation Climate Taskforce

Aviation Climate Taskforce (ACT) is a non-profit organization founded to tackle the challenge of helping the aviation industry achieve net-zero emissions, with the goal of accelerating breakthroughs in emerging decarbonization technologies by 10 years or more. ACT brings together the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and 10 global airlines, including Air Canada, Air France-KLM Group, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Lufthansa Group, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic. ACT will seek to drive technological innovation and accelerate the R&D lifecycle, starting with mid-term solutions such as power-to-liquid synthetic fuels. It will take a portfolio approach and gradually expand its scope to include new pathways for bio-based SAF and hydrogen technologies.

