"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special Airs Monday, December 26th

TOKYO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special live broadcast on Monday, December 26th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan, as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita, the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki.

There will be campaigns linked with the livestream where viewers have a chance to win prizes including the Brave Souls Lottery and the RT Campaign. Be sure to tune in.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special Overview

Livestream Schedule

Starts at 8:00 pm on Monday, December 26th (UTC+9)

Bankai Live Livestream URLs

YouTube Live

GL: https://youtu.be/SQZvSXhDS8I

JP: https://youtu.be/-jH7MkVWNHc

Twitter Live:

(GL) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en

(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (GL): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.

JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

