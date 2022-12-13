ComplyAdvantage Secures Third Strong Performance in Chartis RiskTech100®

The RegTech innovator's run in the annual independent rankings is driven by the growth in its market presence



LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage, a global leader in AI-driven fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) risk detection, today announced its inclusion in the Chartis RiskTech100®. The RegTech saw an increase in its overall score compared with 2022, driven by an almost 8 percentage point increase in its market presence rating.

Chartis RiskTech100® (PRNewswire)

RiskTech100® is regarded as the most comprehensive study of the major global players in risk and compliance technology. Using a robust, repeatable methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies key players in specific risk and compliance categories.

Each firm's risk management software products and solutions are assessed for their functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence, and innovation.

"In the rapidly developing KYC data space, ComplyAdvantage has secured a firm position,' said Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. 'An innovative combination of data and software and a clear-sighted strategy will be key in strengthening this."

ComplyAdvantage CEO, Vatsa Narasimha, further commented: "Our inclusion in the RiskTech100® for the third consecutive year is a validation of the results our team is delivering for customers across fraud and money laundering risk detection. Increased adoption of our solutions worldwide will keep illicit transitions and bad actors out of the financial system in 2023 and beyond."

The news comes as ComplyAdvantage was also listed as a winner in the Financial Times' 2022 Tech Champions list, recognizing companies using technology to meet pressing business challenges. ComplyAdvantage won the 'Markets and Financial Services' category for its sanctions screening solution, which has helped firms worldwide to capture the latest sanctions on Russian persons and entities through the war in Ukraine.

Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises, and high-growth FinTechs, ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning to help regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. ComplyAdvantage is also a leading provider of anti-money laundering insights and best practices, including the company's recently launched customer onboarding training program .

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and fraud detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 500 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company identifies thousands of risk events daily from millions of structured and unstructured data points.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs in New York, London, Singapore, and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ComplyAdvantage